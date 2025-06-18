Ronda Rousey Ends 100 Men vs. Gorilla Debate With Harsh Reality Check: “It’s going to bite your arm off”

The internet’s obsession with outlandish hypotheticals reached new heights in April 2025, when a viral debate resurfaced: could 100 unarmed men take down a single silverback gorilla? What began as a Reddit post years ago was resurrected by a funny X post from MrBeast and swiftly grew into memes, fake strategies, and expert analysis. But it wasn’t until Ronda Rousey weighed in that the entire debate came crashing down, with a reality check that few expected.

Rousey, who left the Octagon for creative pursuits and recovery-focused living, expressed her opinions on an edition of the Untapped podcast. No, she did not provide a fight strategy. She did not compute numbers. She merely relied on hard logic and real-world experience. “People are underestimating the toughness of a gorilla,” she said on the UNTAPPED podcast.

“What are you all going to do at the same time? Is one of you going to come from behind and choke the gorilla? It’s going to bite your arm off.” If anyone understands the limitations of the human body in combat, it’s the lady who has built a career out of forcing trained fighters to tap in seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And, in her opinion, the discussion is not just off-base but also absurdly distant from reality. In fact, she left little space for debate. “There’s just no way,” she added. “Have you seen a gorilla? No, no, no chance in hell.” Rousey went on to add during the podcast, “I think it would take as many of me as it would to crush it with my weight.”

AD

She simply suggested that even a trained fighter with elite-level judo would be no match for a silverback’s raw, unfiltered force. At least until someone has a strategy prepared like Chael Sonnen does.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 207-Nunes vs Rousey, December 30, 2016 Las Vegas, NV, USA Ronda Rousey fights against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports , 30.12.2016 22:46:11, 9778685, Amanda Nunes, T-Mobile Arena, NPStrans, Ronda Rousey, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 9778685

It’s the kind of blunt honesty Ronda Rousey has become known for, especially in recent years as she has stepped away from the spotlight of combat sports. ‘Rowdy’ has admitted that her fighting days are over after discussing her battles with neurological impairments and the effects of several concussions.

But it doesn’t mean she’s lost her fighting spirit. Whether it’s through media appearances, book tours, or interviews like this one, she still speaks with the same uncompromising ferocity that made her the most feared woman in MMA. And who knows? Maybe she will make a return to the UFC. And if she does, she already has an opponent waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A former champion wishes to go toe-to-toe with Ronda Rousey

If Ronda Rousey decides to fight again, it may not be for a title but for something far more personal. Miesha Tate, Rousey’s longtime rival who has been orbiting her legacy for over a decade, has made it clear that if ‘Rowdy’ wants to return, she needs to come through her first. The sentiment sprang from unfinished business, not animosity.

Tate wasn’t making a huge statement; it was more of a nod, measured but undeniably real. ‘Cupcake,’ now 38 and still striving for one more shot at the top, sees herself as the rightful gatekeeper to Rousey’s return. In an interview with Sportsnet, she mentioned the idea as if it had been on her mind for years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She wouldn’t mind welcoming her old adversary back in. “Sounds like a great plan B,” she said. But underneath the casual tone was a reminder: this is a war with history. One that includes 17 years, two losses, and the agony of seeing Rousey rise while she was forced to rebuild. Nonetheless, Tate did not shy away from the reality.

She admitted that the rules never exactly applied to Rousey, suggesting how easily ‘Rowdy’ could go right into a title chance if she wanted. Still, in her opinion, it is not how things should happen. “She should have to go through me first,” Tate said firmly. If anyone has earned the right to test Ronda’s fire after eight years apart, it’s the woman who once followed her shadow and now, all these years later, still wants a fair chance at rewriting their story.