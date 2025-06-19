Ronda Rousey Faces Bad News After Ex-UFC Star’s Controversial Take on 100 Men vs 1 Gorilla Debate

The hot question doing the rounds these days is who will come out on top if 100 men take on just 1 gorilla. A number of fighters have shared their thoughts, as UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey recently joined the conversation. And guess what? The former bantamweight champion shared a pretty logical take on the question. But it just wasn’t enough to satisfy the fans, who decided to take aim at the former UFC and WWE star.

So, the first thing that Ronda Rousey wanted people to understand is how a gorilla is built. Science claims they are about four to ten times stronger than the average man, and according to ‘Rowdy’, things would be very difficult for her. She claims that she’d just get squashed with all the weight, meaning that her chances of winning are slim to none.

“I think people are underestimating the toughness of a gorilla. I mean, like, these things got teeth. And like their muscular structure is just completely different,” Rousey stated on the ‘Untapped Podcast’, who shared a clip on Instagram. “I mean, dude, there’s just, there’s no way. Especially with no weapons, like, what am I gonna do? It would be enough of me to crush it and smother me. Smother it with just body weight alone.”

When it comes to 100 men taking on a gorilla, she feels there could be a chance for victory. However, without a synchronized strategy, their chances of winning seem pretty much similar to the former UFC star’s twilight days. None. “I think 100 men could crush and smother a gorilla with their weight. But I mean, like, in a multi-fight, what are y’all going to do at the same time? Is one of you gonna come up from behind and, like, choke the gorilla? It’s going to bite your arm off. There’s just no way… No chance in hell,” Ronda Rousey added.

Well, the fans appeared to have had a field day on social media; they came across this post. While Ronda Rousey had her fans, there were quite a few who not only disregarded her statement about the hypothetical 100 men vs 1 gorilla fight, they took swipes at her as well. Here’s what they had to say.

Ronda Rousey finds herself on blast for take on Gorilla vs. Man debate

Well, let’s talk about the positives first, as a certain section of fans hold Ronda Rousey in high regard. They loved her in her prime, prompting them to claim that on her best day, only a bunch of her prime versions would easily take on 1 gorilla, even though she claims she cannot. “You just need 5 Rondas,” said one fan on Instagram, while another wanted to see 100 fighters divided between half of prime Rouseys and half of prime Brock Lesnar, the former heavyweight champion. “50 Ronda’s and 50 Brock lesnar will do the job.”



One fan seemed very eager to witness the Hall of Famer fight a gorilla. He commented, “Ronda rousey vs gorrilla, when?” Meanwhile, when an Instagram user commented, “Prime Ronda yeah but recent Ronda nahhhh,” expressing some doubt, a bunch of fans started taking shots at Ronda Rousey. They aimed at her losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm, claiming that a hundred of her would never be able to beat any one of them in a handicap fight. They added, “100 Ronda Rousey still wouldn’t last a full fight against 1 Amanda Nunes,” and, “100 Ronda’s couldn’t even beat a holly holmes bud,” in that regard.

Most people believe Ronda Rousey’s downfall happened because part of the reason was her one-sided approach to the fight. While her takedowns and submissions were good, she struggled in the striking department. Her winning fights always ended in the same way, leading the community to call her a ‘one-trick pony’. An Instagram user referred to her weakness. “1 Ronda couldn’t even take a kick to the head,” that fan added.

Well, what are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey’s verdict on the 100 men vs 1 gorilla debate? Drop your comments below.