Ronda Rousey Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body Amid UFC, WWE Comeback Rumors

At 58 years old, we can agree that Joe Rogan is a far fitter man than most people in their late 50s. Having been a martial arts athlete growing up, the UFC commentator-cum-podcast host believes that staying fit is paramount. As such, some fans may be aware of Rogan’s love for kettlebell workouts, but in the same way, he also shares a love for cold plunges, and guess what? It seems like UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey has adopted that method.

Well, for a UFC fighter, cold plunges can be highly beneficial, especially since their bodies get beaten up with every fight. Similarly, Ronda Rousey, who has a history of injuries, especially concussions, has also followed in Joe Rogan’s footsteps. There have been rumors about the former bantamweight champion making her return to either WWE or the UFC. However, Rousey squashed those rumors, claiming that she’s in “mom mode” after giving birth to her second daughter.

After getting back in shape following her second daughter’s birth, Ronda Rousey has been sharing updates on her social media handles, getting in great shape. Moreover, in a recent video posted on Instagram, ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ showed herself taking a cold plunge, and to pass the time while doing it, the Hall of Famer enjoyed a wordplay game with her family.

“Been meaning to post this 4th of July cold plunge/word game we use to pass the time while chillin in the salmon chiller,” Ronda Rousey wrote on her Instagram post. She further stated, “Only took over a month to get around to it.” Well, much like Joe Rogan, Rousey is also not a fan of getting into a tub of cold water, but there was one major difference in her method compared to the UFC commentator.

Joe Rogan tends to go pretty hardcore with his cold plunges, as the temperature of the water is kept as low as 36 degrees. But Ronda Rousey wasn’t going to step inside a tub of such cold water, and instead she decided to keep the temperature. She said, “This is like 55 degrees, and it sucks,” on her Instagram video.

While it’s great to see Ronda Rousey in great shape and in good health, she recently revealed that she had been facing certain neurological issues towards the end of her UFC career. It was so serious that she could have lost one of her senses in the body. Here’s what she had to say.

Ronda Rousey claims that she experienced a loss of vision

For a long time, Ronda Rousey did not seem to have any proper information. It was then that Dana White offered help by connecting her with a doctor, who gave her clarity on the neurological issues, when instead, she thought she was having concussions. Rousey mentioned losing a bit of her vision after getting hit on the head, which rendered her unable to track her opponent’s movement inside the Octagon. And since it became a recurring experience for her, it forced her to retire from the fight game.

“I’d get hit and I’d basically lose big chunks of my vision and my depth perception and my ability to track movements quickly and make snap decisions, which is basically all the things that I need and I thought I have a concussion, I’m out on my feet, but I wouldn’t be stumbling around,” Ronda Rousey stated on the Untapped podcast. “I didn’t lose my balance. This was like, I had to retire because this kept happening to me more and more often to the point where I would get a jab and I would basically go blind.”

Well, Ronda Rousey is in a much better place now, and she’s not only enjoying motherhood but has also resumed her MMA training. Although she claims to have no plans of returning to active competition, we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out in the future. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.