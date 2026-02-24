Ronda Rousey Issues Stark Warning to Dana White’s UFC Amid Ongoing Class Action Lawsuit

Ronda Rousey isn’t just returning to fight. She’s coming back with something to prove. Her May 16 match against Gina Carano at the Intuit Dome already seems historic. Two pioneers. Two eras colliding.

But if you listen closely, ‘Rowdy’ is talking about something much more than fists and five rounds. The tension is not just personal. It’s promotional. Because she sees this as more than just Rousey vs. Carano. It is about creating a fair battleground for all even if it means going against former boss, Dana White.

Ronda Rousey claims MVP vs UFC is the real fight

“The story and everything behind it is not just this fight,” Ronda Rousey said in episode 1 of MVP’s Uncut preview series. “A lot of it is MVP vs UFC. And that’s where I’m gonna f—— go real hard in the trenches.

We’re helping them because they’re suffering from a lack of competition.”

‘Rowdy’ further went on to credit Nakisa Bidarian, the former UFC Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Strategy Officer who is now a co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, for helping her understand the business side of things. It is a shift. She’s not just stepping into the cage. She’s entering boardroom territory. But the sharper edge had yet to come.

“They can’t just make a class-action lawsuit every couple of years the cost of doing business,” Ronda Rousey said. “And so, this is; I’m really trying to help Dana out.

And if anyone has been groomed to be his replacement since me, I think I’d be his most favorite adversary he’s ever had.”

She just took aim at the UFC’s ongoing legal battles, including its recent $375 million settlement over antitrust claims. And that’s the irony here. ‘Rowdy’ has long had a cordial relationship with Dana White. She was once the company’s face, the star who propelled women’s MMA into the spotlight.

Now she’s partnering with a promotion backed by Netflix’s 325 million subscribers—a global reach that doesn’t rely on pay-per-view points. Whether friendly or not, this is a warning. This return is more than just about legacy. It’s about leverage.

For the first time in years, the UFC isn’t the only stage big enough to hold Ronda Rousey; there are new promotions on the market taking a share of that massive spotlight now. But what does Dana White think about it? Well, the UFC CEO just broke his silence on Rousey’s return outside the UFC.

Dana White shares his first reaction to Rousey’s MMA comeback

“Her and I have been talking about this since last year,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “It just didn’t work out. But I’m happy for her.

Listen, me and Gina are in a really good place; we weren’t at one point. I’m happy for both of them.”

If Ronda Rousey’s move felt like a power play, Dana White’s reaction was surprisingly composed. There’s no bitterness or public shots. Just a calm acknowledgement that the deal never came together. But it is important to understand why it did not come together. In her recent interviews, ‘Rowdy’ pointed out that when the UFC transitioned away from pay-per-view, the structure of the offer changed.

“It no longer made sense for me to go over there because they didn’t want to pay us the money we deserve,” Rousey said. “Because then from the rest of the time, the deal, they’re going to have to pay everybody else more.

So then I decided to look elsewhere.”

So, while White maintains a respectful tone, the underlying message is evident. Ronda Rousey found a platform that was willing to meet her demands—and to build around her without the old pay-per-view model.

Dana White says he’s glad for her, while she claims she is creating competition. Both statements could be true. However, it still marks a rare moment where the UFC wasn’t the final destination.