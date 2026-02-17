Ronda Rousey MMA Comeback Confirmed vs UFC Legend as She Joins Forces With Jake Paul And Actress

After teasing a return to MMA for months, Ronda Rousey is set to make her comeback, but not in the UFC Octagon. ‘Rowdy’ will make her MMA return in Jake Paul’s promotion against a former MMA athlete who later went on to become an actress. The constant training videos and pictures on her social media handles have fueled speculations for a UFC return.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has announced that ‘Rowdy’ will be fighting Gina Carano in an MMA fight on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The bout will be professionally sanctioned under the unified rules of MMA and contested over five five-minute rounds using 4-ounce gloves, inside a hexagon cage.

On top of that, it will also be Netflix’s first-ever live MMA broadcast and MVP’s inaugural MMA event. And interestingly, the fight will be streamed live globally on the platform with no additional cost. This means that a user with a basic subscription can enjoy the fight between two of the standout women’s MMA fighters.

When it comes to the weight category, the bout will be a featherweight contest. And the kickoff press conference for the event is scheduled for March 5 at Intuit Dome, where both Rousey and Carano will be present, addressing questions.

Promoting the fight is Jake Paul‘s Most Valuable Promotions. Now, the 29-year-old has been making waves in the combat sports community in recent years. However, he has always paid attention to promoting women’s fights. Take the announcement of the all-women’s boxing card for April 5, featuring the top female boxers of the world.

Likewise, Rousey against a UFC legend like Carano would surely be a matchup for ages. To that extent, even ‘Rowdy’ seems excited for it.

Ronda Rousey on fighting Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey retired from MMA back in 2016 to join WWE. Meanwhile, Gina Carano left the sport in 2009. Both went different ways after that. Rousey, she occasionally appeared as a professional wrestler, and Carano was visible on big movie screens. Now, years after staying away from MMA, the two have made a turnaround.

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and @ginajcarano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!” wrote Rousey in an Instagram post. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion @mostvaluablepromotions as well as the baddest streamer on the planet @netflix! This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more ;)”

Hearing the announcement, the combat sports community was seemingly cheering for ‘Rowdy’. People like Conor McGregor, Megan Olivi, and even Jake Paul shared their reactions on Rousey’s post.

“Surreal. I started taking judo because of you,” wrote Paul in the comments. “Now we put on the first-ever MMA event together on Netflix. Welcome back to the biggest and the baddest ever.”

Now, while Rousey had only two losses in her professional MMA career, Carano has suffered only one loss. Considering the time they have been away from active competition, it will be interesting to see how both perform.

On that note, who do you think wins this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!