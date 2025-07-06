Ronda Rousey, Once Skeptical of Dana White’s $750M Move, Reveals What Changed Her Mind

Ronda Rousey did not seem to be the type of person who would support Dana White‘s brutal, viral spectacle, Power Slap, which launched in 2023. It just didn’t look like something a former Olympian and MMA pioneer would ever approve of. However, now fans have been left surprised; she took to her social media to share a Power Slap highlight with an emotional statement. But what made her get interested in the sport?

As it turned out, Rousey’s perspective had less to do with the promotion itself. Instead, it shifted due to one very specific fighter, Pauline Macias. The duo met as judo prodigies when they were 11 years old, long before they found their way into MMA or slap-fighting stadiums. The link has never faded.

As Macias is now a fighter in Dana White‘s Power Slap league, Rousey quickly shared a clip from the fighter’s bout with some words revealing her attention and encouragement. “I honestly didn’t have much respect for Power Slap until Pauline became involved and convinced me to give it a chance,” Rousey wrote in the caption.

“I’m so proud of Pita but just as scared for her—well, at least I was until I saw her in action.” ‘Rowdy’ appears to have been drawn to the sport in unexpected ways after watching Macias compete. In her caption, she admits to feeling “conflicted,” amazed by her friend’s strength and discipline, but also concerned about the harm the sport may cause.

“That girl is tiny, but she f—– wails,” Rousey added, praising Macias’ ability to take the competition seriously while not taking herself too seriously. It’s a sentiment that explains why Ronda Rousey encouraged her friend’s shift from judo to MMA and now to something even riskier.

But this is not simply about nostalgia or friendship. Macias’ story is intricately linked to Rousey’s own legacy. Years ago, Ronda Rousey unwittingly paved the way for Macias by inviting her to visit while she was already fighting in the UFC. The spark was lit, and Macias went on to pursue MMA.

She also strengthened her skill set in other disciplines, finding a niche in stunt work, even appearing in a commercial alongside Rousey. It’s unclear whether Rousey will attend the next Power Slap events or has become a fan of the sport, but one thing is certain: what began as Dana White’s daring $750 million gamble has suddenly found an unexpected ally. But what about her returning to combat sports? Is that a possibility?

Ronda Rousey addresses her return rumors

Even as she supports Power Slap and cheers on her longtime friend Pauline Macias, Ronda Rousey remains surrounded by comeback rumors. After seeing a few training videos online, fans are assuming she’s preparing for another run, either in the Octagon or back under the WWE lights. Even after her last official fight in 2023, she has continued to receive this type of attention.

However, during a recent interview on Untapped with Spencer Matthews, Rousey put the rumors to rest. “I am like deep in mom mode,” she stated, emphasizing that her garage workouts are about feeling like herself again rather than prepping for anything huge.

After giving birth to her second child earlier this year, Rousey stated that she is simply attempting to reclaim her body from the all-consuming experience of parenthood. She said, “I am not in the studio, you know. I’m working out in my garage, and I’m just trying to reclaim my body from motherhood, you know?”

“You become this human assembly factory,” she stated. “It takes you over entirely… and you’re left wondering if you’ll ever be the same again. The answer is no. But you could be a new something.” For the time being, that “new something” does not include a cage or a wrestling ring; it’s just life on her own terms.