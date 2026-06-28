Ronda Rousey Picks Up New Hollywood MMA Role After 17-Second Win Against Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey is keeping her foot on the gas after her official retirement fight, but she isn’t leaving the fight world behind just yet. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion stunned everyone this past May by returning to the cage for the first time in over a decade, submitting fellow pioneer Gina Carano in a blistering 17 seconds on Netflix’s first-ever live MMA card.

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The amazing win allowed ‘Rowdy’ to finally erase the bitter taste of her consecutive, career-halting Octagon losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, providing her with the ultimate fairytale ending before finally hanging up her gloves for good.

Even though she’s now officially done competing, Ronda Rousey has already turned her attention to Hollywood. According to a recent Deadline report, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has signed on as an executive producer for the new indie MMA film ‘Brawler.’

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Imago May 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ronda Rousey (blue gloves) is introduced before fighting Gina Carano (red gloves) in a women’s featherweight bout at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The plot of the gritty fight drama takes place in LA’s underground amateur MMA scene. And to make things interesting, Ronda Rousey and Jill Tanner will co-produce the film, which will be directed by Jonathan Fernandez from his own script. The film will also star Harold Perrineau, a veteran actor best known for ‘Lost,’ ‘The Matrix’ trilogy, and ‘From.’

The new producing role caps off a big week for ‘Rowdy’ in Hollywood. Just four days ago, Deadline revealed that her long-awaited Netflix biography is finally getting underway, with ‘Euphoria’ filmmaker Augustine Frizzell set to be in the director’s seat for the project.

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And it’s no surprise that Rousey, who adapted the screenplay from her own memoir during a seven-day writing sprint, is all excited for the biopic.

“Another step closer to making this dream a reality,” Ronda Rousey wrote on Instagram.

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The project has been stuck in development since Paramount acquired the rights in 2015, but with Augustine Frizzell on board and Netflix partnering with Chernin Entertainment, it seems like the film is finally finding some real momentum. It is also worth noting that the green flag to the project, as well as Ronda Rousey’s move into Hollywood, comes at a time when combat sports movies are becoming more popular than ever.

Ronda Rousey joins a growing list of fighters behind the camera during the MMA boom in Hollywood

The past couple of years have brought several high-profile projects, including Sydney Sweeney‘s portrayal of Christy Martin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s transformation into Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine,’ and Russell Crowe‘s MMA film ‘Breathe,’ which was released in April.

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By taking on the role of executive producer for Brawler, Ronda Rousey joins a tiny list of former athletes who have made the transition behind the camera. Interestingly, she now shares that distinction with her latest Netflix opponent and former Strikeforce rival Gina Carano, who has served as executive producer for projects like ‘Terror on the Prairie’ and ‘White Knuckle.’

Several other notable MMA fighters have also joined the production bench to help in presenting authentic stories about the sport. Conor McGregor worked as an executive producer on his 2017 documentary ‘Conor McGregor: Notorious,’ and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber helped produce the 2013 documentary ‘Ride the Lightning.’

Rose Namajunas, former UFC strawweight champion, has added executive producer and combat consultant to her resume for the upcoming film ‘Strawweight,’ starring Lupita Nyong’o and Chloë Grace Moretz.

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‘Rowdy’ has already established herself in Hollywood since she made her acting debut in the blockbuster sequel ‘The Expendables 3,’ and is best known for her roles in ‘Furious 7’ and the action thriller, ‘Mile 22.’

Now, with the new executive producer gig, Ronda Rousey has a chance to work behind the camera and ensure MMA is portrayed authentically while bringing her own experience and perspective to the screen.