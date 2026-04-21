Ronda Rousey Plans Another Pregnancy After Netflix Fight With Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey‘s comeback isn’t about restarting her career; it’s about closing a chapter for good. As she prepares to face Gina Carano on May 16 in her first fight in over a decade, the former UFC champion has already stated that her focus goes far beyond the cage.

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Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Rousey revealed that her return is most likely a one-time thing and that her future plans revolve around family.

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“I’m done fighting after this,” she said. “Unless something goes down in this match that it deserves a trilogy from me and Gina.

“But I promised my husband, I promised my sister, everybody that this is my last one. I want to have more kids, too.”

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‘Rowdy’ left MMA after losing to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, and then went on to work for WWE before focusing on her family with Travis Browne. The couple already has two children, and growing their family is now a higher priority than anything fighting can offer.

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Money, according to Ronda Rousey, isn’t part of the equation anymore.

“We make money so we can spend our time how we want with who we want where we want,” she continued. “I already have that. If I’m going spending time away from my family to make more money that’s not going to change our situation at all, what are you doing?

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“It’s just dragon sickness. Keep in mind what you’re doing these things for. I’m doing it for them. I don’t want to spend more time away from them trying to get more money that they don’t need.”

That mindset explains everything about the return. Ronda Rousey is not chasing titles, rankings, or redemption in the traditional sense. She wants a decent ending—one that feels right—before she walks away for good. But before that she has to go through Gina Carano.

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And despite the fact that the two have been really cordial towards one another headed into this fight, ‘Rowdy’ promises the result is still going to be the same as many of her brutal outings during her MMA career.

Ronda Rousey promises to deliver an Olympics-inspired performance

The idea of a “proper ending” doesn’t mean that Ronda Rousey is taking this fight lightly. If anything, it is the opposite. Because, even though she has no animosity toward Gina Carano, she is ready to compete in the only way she knows how—as if it were the Olympics all over again.

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“I mean, I’m a two-time Olympian,” Rousey explained. “I fought everywhere around the world, every person around the world.

“I have so much respect for just the Olympics itself and everyone putting everything that’s going on in the world aside and let’s just do something that we have in common. Let’s just compete and let’s just do a sport together.”

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For ‘Rowdy,’ competition has never been personal—it’s about stepping across from someone, regardless of background, and proving who is the superior fighter in that moment. And that’s where the switch flips.

“I have no problem with anybody from Turkmenistan, but I’m going to break that b—-’s f—— arm if she bows across from me,” she continued. “That’s just what I was taught to do since I was a little kid. I’ve been breaking arms since I was 14 years old, and a lot of these girls are my friends.

“That’s just part of being a combat sports athlete. That’s how we show our respect to each other. It’s a little bit dysfunctional, but it’s also a weirdly intimate relationship that you have with somebody that you are sharing this very primal moment.”

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Now that’s what makes her return so exciting. Because, while the tone before the fight has been respectful, the intent inside the cage will not be. For Ronda Rousey, this isn’t about settling scores; it’s about giving one final performance that reflects everything she’s been trained to do.