Ronda Rousey Returns to the Cage After Second Baby Birth as Crucial Health Update Released

This past January, UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, welcomed their second child. It was another daughter for the famous UFC couple, as they named her Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne. Well, Rousey recently shared some information about her recovery post-childbirth, and guess what? The former champion also seems to be back in action.

In an Instagram post, Ronda Rousey spoke about her recovery process, thanking her nutritionist for helping her shape her body back to how it was. Also, the Hall of Famer named a few of her team members for providing her with the support she needed to get back into the gym and train once again, after being removed from the sport for many years.

“Here’s a little update on how the post-baby recovery is going. Thank you [Dan Garner] for helping me reclaim my bodily identity from my 2nd pregnancy,” Ronda Rousey wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you [Ricky Lundell, Ryan Benoit and AJ Matthews] for gettin my a– back in a cage again. Please reserve your judgement for my messy room and smeared mirror, I just had a baby and am too tired to clean that s–t up.”



Ronda Rousey looked in great shape, just like she used to during her time as a UFC fighter and during her time as a WWE superstar. She claimed that she didn’t have to go through as much trouble getting back in shape after having second baby as opposed to the first time she recovered from childbirth. Also, Rousey claims to be feeling much better physically than she did the last time, while adding that training has been fun for her.

“I’ve heard recovery for the 2nd baby is easier than the first, so maybe it’s partially due to that, but being able to train MMA again made such a huge difference this time,” Ronda Rousey added. “Like my joints feel tighter and I just feel healthier and more sturdy compared to just doing regular gym lifting/cardio workouts like I did to recover from my first pregnancy. It’s been a blast finding joy in training again. I missed it, my body missed it.”



Well, some fans might be wondering if a return to training means a possible return to the UFC for Ronda Rousey. We all know Dana White would love it since her name still holds a lot of weight in the WMMA scene. However, these speculations may never turn into reality after what she had to say about her mental status during a recent interview.

Ronda Rousey claimed she will never fight again

Training always keeps the body and mind fresh, and for Ronda Rousey, that just might be the only reason why she’s back in training. However, the calls for a return among the fans haven’t gone unnoticed because ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ claims it’s always “nice to feel missed.” However, when it comes to making an actual comeback to fight, that’s just not on Rousey’s wishlist.

“It’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t,” Ronda Rousey told Chris Van Vliet. “You just get to a level where the neurological injuries you take accumulate over time. They don’t get better.” Well, for those fans who were hoping for some good news, we’re afraid they’ll have to deal with Rousey’s retirement from the sport of MMA.

After all, Ronda Rousey has not forgotten her history of concussions, which she also spoke about recently. So maybe not fighting is a wise choice from the former bantamweight champion. It is safe to say that Rousey is in a great place right now after adding another member to her family. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts on her return to training in the comments below.