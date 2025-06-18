Ronda Rousey Reveals Hospital Exit After Childbirth Ended in Firestorm Car Crash

Ronda Rousey is no stranger to chaos. From her meteoric rise in the UFC to the storm of fame that followed her around, the former bantamweight champion has always been in high-stakes situations. But even she had no idea how dramatic the birth of her second daughter would be. As she just revealed, this wasn’t your normal hospital visit—it was a day filled with wind, fire, and plenty of unpredictability.

It all happened on January 6th, 2025, just as Southern California was about to be hit by one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in recent history. The air was thick with smoke, the wind howled through the valleys, and ‘Rowdy’ was being released from the hospital, holding a newborn in her arms.

“We were literally smelling the fires as we were released,” she revealed on the Untapped podcast. Then, as if that wasn’t enough, a tree was knocked loose by the same persistent winds and almost caused a tragedy for the Rousey household: “The winds knocked over a tree on the car as we were driving home. Wow.”

Despite the chaos outside, the delivery went off with little fuss. “She came out, like, the doctor barely got her gloves on, and she was—poof, she was out,” Rousey joked. “Second kid… that’s like a log ride.” That calm humor surely conveys a lot. Rousey, who has made a career out of being under pressure, managed to make the storm outside feel more dramatic than the birth.

Of course, the timing of the birth could not have been more dramatic. 14 wildfires raged across Southern California, with the most destructive, such as the Palisades Fire, blazing close to where Rousey gave birth. Winds hit 100 mph, and entire neighborhoods were evacuated. However, the Browne family had to deal with these disasters while also caring for a newborn.

The child’s name, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha, honors Travis Browne’s Hawaiian ancestry, just like they did with their first child. As with all of Rousey’s post-fighting life, this event combined the theatrical and the personal. She’s no longer in the Octagon, but she’s still dealing with life’s unexpected twists and turns—this time as a mother of two.

Her followers may no longer see her in the cage, but the spirit of ‘Rowdy’ remains. Whether it’s surviving literal wildfires or laughing through unexpected tree damage, Ronda Rousey continues to prove that she is built for life’s most intense rounds. However, there were times when things got too emotionally taxing, even for her.

Ronda Rousey gets emotional about KO defeat to Amanda Nunes

It’s easy to look at Ronda Rousey now—relaxed, with two children, joking about wildfires and tree damage—and forget how her fighting career ended. Despite the peace that she has found outside the Octagon, some wounds still sting. Her MMA career has had many peaks, but it also ended in a way that continues to haunt her.

Amanda Nunes represented the final chapter. That 48-second setback at UFC 207 not only ended the fight but also the Rousey era. “I remember my last fight, walking away thinking God hates me,” she recounted years later, choking back tears. She felt hollow. It wasn’t just about losing; it was the crash after years of dominance.

Her husband, Travis Browne, supported her through it, reminding her that she was more than a warrior and more than her losses. That night was one-sided. Nunes tagged her early and rocked her repeatedly until Herb Dean intervened. Joe Rogan wasn’t holding back: “She lit Ronda up like a Christmas tree.”

That was more than just a loss; it was a moment that fans would remember for years. ‘Rowdy’ went on to pursue new ambitions in WWE and beyond, but that battle still haunts her, not because it defined her, but because it forced her to find out who she was after the gloves came off. She may now laugh about chaotic childbirths, but behind those smiles is a lady who once stood tall in the cage before falling hard and having to rebuild what followed from the ground up.