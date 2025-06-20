Ronda Rousey Reveals “I Snapped” Moment That Hurt Husband After Near Crash Following Childbirth

Back in 2021, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne welcomed their first child, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, into this world. Four years later, the power couple welcomed another addition to their family—a baby girl, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha. However, a fiery event waited for the family of four when they were on their way home following the childbirth. In an Instagram post, the UFC Hall of Famer announced, “Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire.” Months after the incident, ‘Rowdy’ weighed in on the incident once again.

During her recent appearance on Untapped with Spencer Matthews, Rousey announced that her second child was born on 6th January during the wildfires that troubled California in early 2025. She said, “Actually, it was during the windstorm that caused all the fires in Palisades and we were literally smelling the fires as we were released from the hospital and the winds knocked over a tree on the car as we were driving home. It was pretty eventful. I mean, the birth itself wasn’t that eventful.” According to Rousey, her second child was crowning even before the doctor put on her gloves.

What Spencer Matthews was curious about was if any of them were hurt in the fires. The Palisades fire destroyed more than 23.4K acres of land, and 30 fatalities were reported. The blame lay on the Santa Ana winds, which blew with a velocity of around 100mph, causing the fires to spread faster than ever. In the end, more than 17,000 plots and buildings were destroyed. Thankfully, Rousey and her family were safe. But they weren’t too far away from the panic as she reportedly snapped at Browne.

‘Rowdy’ continued, “No. Except for like, I think my husband’s feelings were hurt, because I was like… You know that first drive home with the baby, and you’re like, ‘Oh my God! Nothing!’ And then I was like, ‘Watch the f— around.’ Like I snapped or something. And he was like, ‘I’m panicking.’ Like, we got this whole back and forth with the baby in the car. We’re both panicking. But no. Everything was fine. And we were good.”

Rousey has several stories regarding motherhood. Of course, the story of her swerving through the Palisades fire to get her younger daughter home is one to behold. But there was one experience with her first child that showed the UFC Hall of Famer the most challenging part of being a mother.

Ronda Rousey reflects on the most difficult part of motherhood

Back in 2023, Ronda Rousey appeared in an interview with People. That’s where she talked about the troubles of filming Stars on Mars, a reality competition show. Yes, the troubles began with Rousey staying away from her child. She said, “That was the most challenging thing, just being away from my baby. I had a really hard time being away from her. The mom guilt was compounding by the day.”

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion continued, “When she saw me, she wanted to jump into my arms and then she wanted me to put her down and just run around the house with me and then pick her up.” They celebrated the reunion by watching Disney’s Frozen together. “Then that night—she sleeps in the bed with us—and with her little head in my nook, and I fell sleep holding her that night. It was the most amazing feeling after being away for so long,” said ‘Rowdy’.

But it seems like Rousey’s children have inherited their mother’s toughness. The elder daughter once scraped her knee and didn’t even shed a tear, making the former champion proud. Meanwhile, her younger daughter survived a terrible journey through wildfire right after her birth. Who knows, we might get to see them follow in their mother’s footsteps and make a name for themselves in the world of combat sports.