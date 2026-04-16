Ronda Rousey Reveals Minimum Pay for Gina Carano Card Fighters in Recent Shot at UFC

Ronda Rousey is once again rubbing UFC’s nose in her recent success. And UFC might just deserve it. The 39-year-old is scheduled to face Gina Carano on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Their 5-round MMA fight will be broadcast live on Netflix. And Rousey feels Netflix is paying the fighters way better than UFC.

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“I think it’s really important that we raise the ceiling, but also that we raise the floor,” Rousey said during her NYC Press Conference on Wednesday. “And one thing that I’m really proud of in this fight is the absolute minimum that anybody will walk away with, even if they don’t have a big, long record, and even if they lose, is $40,000.

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“If you fight three times in a year, that is much more than a living wage. That is something that the UFC cannot say. And I hope that everybody sitting here today is getting the biggest payday of their career… And I hope that after this event, we can keep raising that ceiling higher and higher and higher until it is on par with the highest-level boxers.

“Because that is really where the Holy Grail, I think, for us is, and this is just the beginning.”

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Although it’s unclear how much MVP is paying Ronda Rousey for this fight, her highest disclosed purse in the UFC was $3 million for her bout against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30, 2016, excluding pay-per-view shares and sponsorship earnings. Meanwhile, Gina Carano reportedly earned $125,000 for her loss to Cris Cyborg back in 2009.

Carano has also revealed that the UFC once offered her $1 million to fight Ronda Rousey, though the bout never materialized. Given Rousey’s recent criticism of the UFC, there’s a strong possibility she could be earning one of the largest paychecks of her career for this fight.

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In contrast, the UFC typically pays fighters on a per-fight basis, with contracts structured around a ‘show money + win bonus’ model. Pay varies significantly depending on experience, popularity, card placement, and negotiation leverage. Entry-level fighters may earn around $12,000 to show and another $12,000 to win, while top-tier stars can command purses of $4 million or more.

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At one point, former heavyweight champion Jon Jones was reportedly offered $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall, though he declined the bout. The UFC’s ability to maintain relatively lower fighter pay is often attributed to its dominant position in the sport. While other promotions exist, none match the UFC’s global reach or credibility, allowing it to operate as the sport’s primary power broker.

Recently, the UFC signed a $7.7 billion deal with Paramount. While overall revenue has grown, many fighters feel that pay has not increased proportionally. One area that has seen a notable improvement, however, is performance bonuses, which the promotion has doubled.

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Interestingly, Rousey initially approached the UFC about a potential fight with Carano. When negotiations fell through, MVP stepped in to make the matchup happen. Since the fight’s announcement, Rousey has been outspoken in her criticism of the UFC and its business practices.

Ronda Rousey criticized the UFC for making ‘take it or leave it offers’

The 39-year-old didn’t hold back while discussing her issues with the UFC earlier this month. She expressed frustration with how fighters are treated behind the scenes. Rousey pointed to what she sees as a growing power imbalance in negotiations.

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“I meant it when I said that the UFC is suffering from a lack of competition,” Rousey said. “They’ve become too comfortable with being the dominant force in the industry, and just making fighters offers where they go, ‘Take it or leave it, what else are you going to do?’

“It used to be that UFC was the best way to make money in combat sports. Now it’s becoming the worst place to make money in combat sports.”

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Rousey believes this shift reflects a broader complacency, warning the company has grown too confident in its position at the top. With Netflix now entering the MMA scene while paying a lot more to the fighters, MVP could be waiting to snatch fighters whose contracts with the promotion are on the brink of ending.

Only time will tell whether Netflix and MVP can really replace the UFC. But one thing is for sure: With the new competition, UFC might start paying closer attention to its fighters.