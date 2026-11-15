Ronda Rousey’s Record Shattered at UFC 334 After Female Fighter’s Lightning-Fast Submission

Ronda Rousey, in her illustrious MMA career, has set many records. But UFC 334 became the night when one of the records set by the former bantamweight champion was shattered. Beatriz Mesquita faced veteran Macy Chiasson on the Madison Square Garden prelims, and the Brazilian ended up delivering something awe-inspiring.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From the opening bell, Mesquita showed her dominance on the ground and kept Chiasson pinned there. The Brazilian swiftly took her opponent’s back and locked in a lightning-fast, inescapable rear-naked choke to secure the victory at the 3:23 mark of the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that finish, Beatriz Mesquita broke former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s record, climbing into first place for the most submission finishes in the 135 lbs division.

This is a developing story…