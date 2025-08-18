Ronda Rousey’s Training Clip Sparks UFC Return Talk at White House Card After Childbirth

2016 saw Ronda Rousey exit the UFC after consecutive knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. “So much had to do with having so many concussions when I was in judo before I even got into MMA,” she said about her exit from the UFC years later. Seeking a different path in life, ‘The Arm Collector’ joined the WWE in 2018, debuting at WrestleMania 34. Rousey became a prominent name in WWE as she won the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships and the 2022 Royal Rumble.

By this time, Ronda Rousey had already become a mother to a baby girl. Regardless, her WWE tenure was also coming to an end quickly. In October 2023, Rousey left the wrestling promotion after losing to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. She was dissatisfied with WWE’s creative direction under Vince McMahon. Years since then, this past January, Rousey gave birth to her second child, a daughter. Six months on, Rousey hopped on Instagram to share an update with her loving fan base.

Ronda Rousey is warming up

Ronda Rousey recently gave fans a glimpse into her training routine. In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a clip of herself performing strength training exercises. Alongside the video, she explained, “I’ve lost the baby weight but yet to regain my pre-babies muscle.”

Rousey added that her motivation wasn’t about appearances but health, admitting her joints are “f—ed up” and need support from stronger muscles, “so I can live relatively pain-free. While she admitted, “I’m not the biggest fan of lifting weights in general,” Rousey revealed, “Cleans were always my favorite – and one of my favorite tools to add explosiveness and muscle where I need it.”

She also reminded her fans, “I’m not a powerlifter and I’m sure my form is atrocious to the experts, but the utility of this exercise is too good to ignore.” Though Rousey never hinted at a return, fans quickly read it as a sign of one.

Fan predicts Rousey is aiming for White House card

If you didn’t know, Donald Trump announced the White House will host a UFC event on the premises, which has become a hot topic among fans, with the likes of Jon Jones throwing their names behind it. So, one fan thought, the post was Rousey’s way of getting ready to be part of the card. “Homie thinking about the White House Card,” the fan wrote. However, there’s no evidence supporting the same.

Meanwhile, another user suggested Rousey is making a return to the octagon, if not necessarily on the White House card. “Ronda is coming back in the octagon ❤️❤️🔥🔥 let’s gooooooo,” the user commented. While it would be a big deal, at 38, that’s unlikely to happen.

Someone else had the same idea. “Returns to the octagon,” the user wrote. If Rousey were to return, would she be willing to start from the bottom, or would the UFC build a storyline to thrust her straight into a title fight?

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Another user was nostalgic about Rousey’s time in the WWE. “I miss seeing you wrestling. U are my favorite wrestler ever,” the user wrote. However, she seems to have burned those bridges.

The next user simply urged Ronda Rousey with one request. “Just come back to WWE already,” the user wrote. Only time will tell, though, whether she ever does something of that sort.

There’s no shortage of support for Ronda Rousey to step back into the cage. But now a mother of two, will she truly be willing to put her body—and life—on the line again?