brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Ronda Rousey’s Training Clip Sparks UFC Return Talk at White House Card After Childbirth

BySudeep Sinha

Aug 18, 2025 | 4:22 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

2016 saw Ronda Rousey exit the UFC after consecutive knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. “So much had to do with having so many concussions when I was in judo before I even got into MMA,” she said about her exit from the UFC years later. Seeking a different path in life, ‘The Arm Collector’ joined the WWE in 2018, debuting at WrestleMania 34. Rousey became a prominent name in WWE as she won the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships and the 2022 Royal Rumble. 

By this time, Ronda Rousey had already become a mother to a baby girl. Regardless, her WWE tenure was also coming to an end quickly. In October 2023, Rousey left the wrestling promotion after losing to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. She was dissatisfied with WWE’s creative direction under Vince McMahon. Years since then, this past January, Rousey gave birth to her second child, a daughter. Six months on, Rousey hopped on Instagram to share an update with her loving fan base. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Ronda Rousey is warming up

Ronda Rousey recently gave fans a glimpse into her training routine. In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a clip of herself performing strength training exercises. Alongside the video, she explained, “I’ve lost the baby weight but yet to regain my pre-babies muscle.” 

Expand Post

Rousey added that her motivation wasn’t about appearances but health, admitting her joints are “f—ed up” and need support from stronger muscles, “so I can live relatively pain-free. While she admitted, “I’m not the biggest fan of lifting weights in general,” Rousey revealed, “Cleans were always my favorite – and one of my favorite tools to add explosiveness and muscle where I need it.”

She also reminded her fans, “I’m not a powerlifter and I’m sure my form is atrocious to the experts, but the utility of this exercise is too good to ignore.” Though Rousey never hinted at a return, fans quickly read it as a sign of one.

Top Stories

1

Daniel Cormier Leaves Commentary Table to Console Fallen Student as Chael Sonnen Celebrates TUF 33 Finale Win During UFC 319 Livestream

2

Brock Lesnar Overshadows Khamzat Chimaev as Wrestling Weakness Revealed After UFC 319 Performance

3

UFC 319 Payouts: How Much Are Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis, Aaron Pico & Others Earning?

4

Conor McGregor Takes Fiancé Dee Devlin & Kids to Naples’ Legendary Stadium After $11.7M Revamp Falls Through

5

Conor McGregor Faces UFC Removal Blow as Strong Report Dents Dana White’s White House Plan

Fan predicts Rousey is aiming for White House card 

If you didn’t know, Donald Trump announced the White House will host a UFC event on the premises, which has become a hot topic among fans, with the likes of Jon Jones throwing their names behind it. So, one fan thought, the post was Rousey’s way of getting ready to be part of the card. “Homie thinking about the White House Card,” the fan wrote. However, there’s no evidence supporting the same. 

What’s your perspective on:

Is Ronda Rousey gearing up for a UFC comeback, or is it just wishful thinking?

Have an interesting take?

Meanwhile, another user suggested Rousey is making a return to the octagon, if not necessarily on the White House card. “Ronda is coming back in the octagon ❤️❤️🔥🔥 let’s gooooooo,” the user commented. While it would be a big deal, at 38, that’s unlikely to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Someone else had the same idea. “Returns to the octagon,” the user wrote. If Rousey were to return, would she be willing to start from the bottom, or would the UFC build a storyline to thrust her straight into a title fight? 

article-image

via Imago

Another user was nostalgic about Rousey’s time in the WWE. “I miss seeing you wrestling. U are my favorite wrestler ever,” the user wrote. However, she seems to have burned those bridges. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The next user simply urged Ronda Rousey with one request. “Just come back to WWE already,” the user wrote. Only time will tell, though, whether she ever does something of that sort. 

There’s no shortage of support for Ronda Rousey to step back into the cage. But now a mother of two, will she truly be willing to put her body—and life—on the line again?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Ronda Rousey gearing up for a UFC comeback, or is it just wishful thinking?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved