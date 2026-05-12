Ronda Rousey Says Husband “Not 100% Sold” on Potential UFC Return After Gina Carano Fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey already knows what the future holds for her. She is set to face Gina Carano on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, live on Netflix. And once that fight is done and dusted, ‘The Arm Collector’ claims that she wants to go back to having children. At least two more.

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“I promised my husband up and down that this is the last one,” Rousey told Ariel Helwani. “He’s the one that I really [have] to convince to get on board for this promoter s—t afterward. He’s not 100 % sold on it. He’s definitely not 100%. He’s not going for the fighting at all after this. And honestly, I want to get started, like having babies again right away.

“I want to have at least two more if I can. And I just can’t be taking any detours anymore. And I think there’s just, this is the peak. I can’t go higher than this. This is like the dream fight. This is the absolute pinnacle, I think, for me, and this is the perfect way to end it.”

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The 35-year-old previously revealed that she will consider becoming a promoter in collaboration with Most Valuable Promotions MMA. Rousey credited co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian for being supportive and welcomed the idea. However, that too is set for the future when her upcoming bout is in the rearview mirror.

As for children, Rousey has two beautiful daughters with her husband, Travis Browne. Their first daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, was born back in September 2021. Their second daughter, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne, was born last year in January. And if not for her family, Ronda Rousey feels more fights would be just dragging her career.

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“There’ll always be fights,” Rousey added. “But it’s like… There [are] so many like [TV shows where] you’re like, ‘Man, it peaked in this season. They should have just ended it then. There’s nothing bigger than this. This is it.’ And I think like anything other than that would just be dragging the series out too long. And I think we need to end at the peak.”

However, there could be a scenario where Ronda Rousey will consider coming back.

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Ronda Rousey reveals what it would take for her to return after Gina Carano

Despite her confidence that this will be her last fight, the MMA legend admitted there is one scenario that could potentially lure her back for another bout. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Rousey revealed that only an unprecedented incident would lure her back into the cage.

“I’m done fighting after this,” Rousey said. “Unless something goes down in this match that it deserves a trilogy from me and Gina. But I promised my husband, I promised my sister, everybody that this is my last one. I want to have more kids, too.”

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Rousey explained that she is fighting to make money, allowing her to spend time with her family the way she wants to. She admits that she already has that. However, if she continued pursuing more money, that would change and take away from the entire point of making money.

From the looks of things, Ronda Rousey has already decided that her fighting career is over after the Gina Carano fight. However, do you think something could happen during the fight that could change her mind?