Ronda Rousey Sees Surge in Haters Despite Concerning Concussion Update

Things have not been the same for Ronda Rousey after she lost her bout against Holly Holm at UFC 193. Losing her bantamweight proved too much for ‘Rowdy’ to bear and she went radio silent for a long while. Upon her return, she went up against Amanda Nunes, who KO’ed her in less than a minute into the bout at UFC 207. And that was the last time we saw Rousey compete in MMA. But it wasn’t really her defeats that garnered her haters. It was her attitude towards the losses that did so. And fans’ feelings continued to linger as Rousey made some concerning revelations.

During an Instagram Live to promote her memoir, Rousey weighed in on her loss to Holm in 2015. She said, “I think that there was just so much to it that I couldn’t talk about it in the form of like an interview or an article or anything like that or there would be several filters between my words and people reading it. So much had to do with having so many concussions when I was in Judo before I even got into MMA. I couldn’t talk about it all when I was doing MMA. Because it would literally put a target on my head and I might not have been allowed to compete any further and same thing with WWE.”

She had to struggle a lot, and she wasn’t afraid of talking about it. During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet back in 2024, the former bantamweight champion recalled how she managed to save the division. She talked of the time when Gina Carano retired from the MMA world and Cris Cyborg was allegedly on PEDs. Rousey claimed that it was only a matter of time before Dana White decided to shut the bantamweight division down. And to prevent that from happening, she’d make sure that the UFC CEO would get to see ‘Rowdy’ everywhere. She said, “So I had that much time to make sure that Dana couldn’t go a single day without seeing my name somewhere. The rest is history.”

And now, talking to Untapped, Rousey made yet another revelation regarding her health. She quoted, “I’d get hit and I’d basically lose big chunks of my vision and my depth perception and my ability to track movements quickly and make snap decisions. Which is basically all the things that I need and I thought I have a concussion. I’m out on my feet, but I wouldn’t be stumbling around. I didn’t lose my balance… I had to retire because this kept happening to me more and more often to the point where I would get a jab and I would basically go blind.”

Soon, these words found their way to Instagram via MMA Fighting. And right after the post went viral, the fighting community lashed out at the former UFC bantamweight champion. Why? Let’s hear them out.

Fans stay unflinched as Ronda Rousey makes revelations regarding concussions

Most fans refused to accept what Ronda Rousey had to say. And even if they did, many claimed that they “Still don’t like her.” Fight fans reflected back on her bout against Nunes and Holm, and trashed her attitude towards the losses. One fan wrote, “amanda and holly were the fights that ended it for her.” Another fan weighed in on the head kick in round 2 that KO’ed Rousey at UFC 193. The comment read, “Holly kicked her into oblivion and victimhood.”

A few others reflected on ‘Rowdy’s stance on Cris Cyborg. One fan believed that Rousey was actually afraid of her. The comment read, “She was terrified of cyborg. We would’ve seen her down sooner if she didn’t run away from her.” Another fan lashed out at the UFC and WWE Hall of Famer, claiming that she was simply unable to take the losses. The fan commented, “No one wanted to watch Cyborg? Lmao, that’s not true. Ronda just hid behind any excuse to never fight her. Still can’t handle losses years later.” One more fan added, “All these years later still can’t take a loss.”

Meanwhile, many others blamed Rousey’s bad head movement for the drama. One fan commented, “Nah your head movement was just trash lol.” Another fan weighed in, “That’s what happens when punches are your breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. Move your head….” After all, that was the one way she could have avoided getting concussions in the first place.

But the talks about concussions aren’t something that we should avert our eyes from. Such injuries might be invisible to the naked eye. But they have the power to pose serious threats to the livelihoods of our favorite athletes. And the same seems to be the case with ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey.