Ronda Rousey Sends Defiant Message to UFC WWE With Major Move: “F**k You”

Ronda Rousey caught quite a bit of attention with her recent pro-wrestling appearance. And no, shockingly, it was not at WWE. Instead, Rousey jumped out for a cameo in AEW, the rival promotion. While her stance against UFC due to fighter pay was already gaining traction, with the AEW appearance, she seems to be against the TKO umbrella. And her thoughts after the cameo make it quite clear.

“I’ve never been to an AEW pay-per-view,” said Rousey in a backstage vlog (h/t: MMA Fighting). “So I don’t really know what to expect so much, but I’m thinking like a less restrictive, more adult version of WWE, which sounds like a good time. Those are all very good descriptions.

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And it’s kind of a cool little bit of a f*ck you to the TKO Group, which is kind of funny because WWE is on Netflix, but I kind of figured it would be easier to ask for forgiveness instead of permission on this one. Like, I’m promoting your show, it’s fine. We didn’t advertise it. It’s not like we boosted the ratings of it, so it should be fine.”

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Seems defiant? Yes. But could this be part of garnering attention ahead of her MMA return? You never know. After almost a decade, ‘Rowdy’ is set to come back and fight inside an octagon. It will be against Gina Carano in the headliner bout of the first MMA event on Netflix, co-promoted by Jake Paul‘s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

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Ronda Rousey‘s appearance at AEW may have been part of marketing the Netflix event. But her thoughts after that showcased how she is enjoying doing a few antagonistic activities. Notably, AEW’s rival, WWE, was Rousey’s home after her UFC departure. From 2018 to 2023, ‘Rowdy’ had split stints where she quickly rose to become one of the standout faces of the company.

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Considering her previous comments, the sly dig at the TKO group, which is the parent company of UFC and WWE, looks very surprising. But when it comes to the leading MMA promotion, Rousey has been very loud against the system, particularly the issue of low fighter pay.

Now, as the inaugural women’s UFC bantamweight champion is making her return to MMA, a friend of hers has issued a warning to the higher authorities to watch out for what is to come.

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AEW star alerts Dana White & Co. as Ronda Rousey makes MMA return

Ronda Rousey’s AEW appearance was not random. It was a plot where the former WWE champion stood up against Marina Shafir’s rival, Toni Storm. For those unaware, Rousey and Shafir have been longtime friends. Shafir, a former MMA fighter, was a part of Rousey’s Four Horsewomen MMA group, alongside Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke.

Now, ‘Rowdy’ has been quite loud with her criticism of UFC. She has her reasons, where she feels fighters do not get paid enough for such a violent sport. Well, that’s the reason why Rousey is making her MMA return with Most Valuable Promotions. While the signing amount of Rousey hasn’t been revealed, Shafir believes it’s just a step towards a change in the sport.

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“For her to swoop in and just get right in with the f–king s–t,” Shafir said as per the New York Post. “But not only be right in with the f–king s–t, but she’s just leading the goddam charge just like the trailblazer that she is. I think it’s a wake-up call to a lot of people in the MMA world.”

UFC holds a monopoly in the MMA market. Promotions like PFL and Bellator have made their attempts by offering $1 million payouts to every winner. But the dominance of the Dana White-led promotion is yet to be disrupted. Could Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions do that? You never know.

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Since the announcement, it has only been deemed a one-off event on May 16. But with a potential success, surely tides could change. As such, fighters going through low-wage issues could find another home in MVP. Do you feel the same? Let us know in the comments below!