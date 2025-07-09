Ronda Rousey Sparks Comeback Rumors After Reuniting With Marina Shafir

Ronda Rousey does not post for nothing. So when she enjoyed a quiet moment with Marina Shafir in an ice bath, fans saw more than simply two pals catching up; they saw the door crack open for a future comeback. The caption seemed casual, but what about the timing? That’s what got everyone talking.

Marina Shafir didn’t do much to shut the speculation down either. “The only one who can make me break,” she wrote in the comments of Rousey’s Instagram post. It was cryptic but just ambiguous enough to spark a storm of speculation. After all, Shafir is currently active in AEW and has teased a reunion with Shayna Baszler, who was released from WWE only two months ago.

That post alone had fans speculating if the former Four Horsewomen of MMA were preparing for one more ride, this time outside of WWE. The Four Horsewomen—Rousey, Shafir, Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke—never received their due in WWE. Sure, they made waves in NXT and had backstage clout, but the much-anticipated fight with WWE’s version of the Horsewomen never materialized.

However, AEW is not known for passing up such opportunities. With the women’s division looking for new energy and AEW always eager to shake things up with new pairings and factions, this reunion feels like more than just a dream. Shafir has already established herself on AEW television as a member of the Death Riders faction, alongside Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

That gives her significant pull in the locker room and on camera, enough to entice old allies. Combine that with AEW’s unpredictable track record of introducing surprising names and teasing new titles, and it’s easy to see how a storyline may develop. Whether it’s a tag team run or a whole faction, the pieces are all there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronda Rousey (@rondarousey) Expand Post

Of course, Rousey’s next step is still unknown. Her silence, however, does not imply retirement; rather, it suggests a reset. She’s been off the radar, with no official fights scheduled and no long-term deals confirmed.

Just cryptic posts, surprise appearances, and now, an ice bath reunion with someone who’s already laying the groundwork on national TV. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that Rousey tends to make her most impactful statements when people least expect it. In fact, she already has combat sports fans talking.

Fans speculate major return for Ronda Rousey

Rousey’s ice bath post surely fired up the internet. Fans quickly started connecting the dots, with many assuming it was a preview of her AEW debut. Some could easily envision ‘Rowdy’ joining Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley in the Death Riders faction.

“Ronda in the Deathriders would go hard,” one fan commented, while another added, “Marina has been killing it on AEW as of late! Maybe Ronda can join in too.” One even raised the burning question: “Omg, does this mean Moxley got Ronda in the Death Riders?” And finally, the most straightforward of all: “Ronda reuniting with Marina on AEW!!!”

However, AEW is not the only promotion that fans are bringing up. WWE fans are hopeful that Rousey will return to where she once reigned. The speculation over a possible Evolution PPV return is back in full swing. “Evolution return?” one fan asked.

Another fueled the speculation: “Massive SummerSlam return incoming.” The excitement was not hidden. “We need them back 💪🏾,” commented one user, while another added a fiery take: “Ronda, we are waiting for you at Evolution 🔥.” Regardless of the promotion, the message is clear: fans believe something is brewing.

With Shayna’s release, Marina Shafir’s growing traction, and Ronda dipping her toe back into the spotlight, the timing seems too perfect to be a coincidence. Whether it’s AEW chaos or WWE nostalgia, the audience is already engaged. All Rousey needs to do now is just show up.