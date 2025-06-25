Ronda Rousey Unveils Netflix Biopic Director as Fans Split Over Bold Career Move

Ronda Rousey is finally getting to see one of her long-held dreams move forward. Netflix has officially hired a director for her upcoming biopic, marking a significant step toward converting the fighter’s life story into a feature-length film. For fans who have followed Rousey’s illustrious career from the judo mats to the UFC Octagon and WWE, this announcement adds another exciting layer to her legacy—one in which she appears to be personally invested.

The former UFC bantamweight champion celebrated the moment on social media, sharing an article that reveals the hiring of the new director, while the caption reads, “Another step closer to making this dream a reality.” That wasn’t just a generic promotion; ‘Rowdy’ was involved in the project from the beginning.

She not only inspired it, but she also wrote the screenplay, based on her memoirs My Fight/Your Fight and Our Fight. What began as a book deal has evolved into a full-fledged production, with Netflix formally taking over after years in development limbo at Paramount.

The lady chosen to bring this story to life is Augustine Frizzell, a filmmaker best known for her work on HBO’s Euphoria and the upcoming Netflix series The Boroughs. Her pitch for the film apparently wowed producers. Frizzell, a longtime Rousey admirer and Muay Thai practitioner, didn’t just want the job—she earned it.

She read both of Ronda Rousey’s books ahead of the interview and had a clear idea of how to depict the athlete’s highs, lows, and everything in between. That real-life connection, combined with Frizzell’s storytelling flair, helped seal the deal for the star director.

The film allows ‘Rowdy’ to tell her experience in her own words, without filters, rewrites, or studio gloss. After numerous external drafts failed to capture what she considered authentic, she opted to write it herself. She finished the screenplay in seven days, leaning on the WME story group for structure and advice.

Her agents were stunned by the outcome, calling it an unusual feat for a first-time writer. With Chernin Entertainment now producing, the previously shelved biography is no longer a “what if”—it’s a “when.” And it certainly got the fight world talking.

Fight world divided over massive update on Ronda Rousey biopic

As soon as Ronda Rousey shared the update on her biopic’s progress with Netflix, responses from all across the combat sports world poured in. From MMA insiders to WWE veterans, it was evident that this project was more than just another film announcement; it was a moment that touched a chord with fans everywhere, whether it be the ones who expect a return or the ones who are happy with her current retirement status.

Those closest to her did not hesitate to express their love for her. Former WWE colleagues Natalia and Nikki Garcia, who shared the ring with Rousey throughout her pro wrestling career, both responded with enthusiasm—Natalia with a simple but strong, “👏 proud of you!” and Nikki Garcia adding in with, “🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.” Megan Olivi, a respected MMA journalist, added her own seal of approval with a blazing “🔥🙌.”

Meanwhile, fans joined in the celebration. “Honestly, you deserve it! You’ve left a hell of a mark on this 🌎,” a fan wrote. Another heart-eyed person added, “You deserve it 💗.” One fan perfectly captured the excitement as he commented, “I’m ready for whatever this will be.”

But outside that circle of support, there was a completely different mood. The outcry began as soon as the news was made public. “The cure for insomnia,” one user mocked, dismissing the entire project as a snoozefest. Others pursued the narrative itself. “Are you going to discuss your distaste for WWE in this film?” one critic asked sharply, raising the question of whether the film would convey the whole picture.

Another bluntly stated that the biopic was nothing more than a “PR tool to whitewash all controversies.” The message was clear: although some are ready to celebrate Rousey’s return to the spotlight, others continue to see dark sides to her narrative.