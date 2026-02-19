Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano Faces Major Hurdle Amid Lingering Health Concerns

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While it looked like Ronda Rousey’s anticipated match against Gina Carano might never happen, Jake Paul’s MVP, swooped in and saved the day. MMA Fans have reacted positively to the news as two of the sport’s most influential figures are set to return after a long time. However, questions now loom over Rousey’s health, given her history with concussions.

“We’re going to put her through neurological and concussion battery testing and make sure she’s OK,” CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster told ESPN. “We’re going to have our doctors take a look. The fighters are going to have to do a lot of medicals, both of ’em.”

So, Rousey’s history explains why regulators are taking extra precautions. She left MMA after suffering consecutive knockout losses that ended her dominant run. At the time, she chose not to fully explain her decision. Later on, she revealed in her memoir that a long history of concussions played a major role in her retirement. Now, as she prepares to return, that admission inevitably raises serious questions about the risks tied to her comeback.

At the same time, the spotlight of concern does not fall solely on Ronda Rousey. It also naturally targets Gina Carano, who left MMA 17 years ago after her loss to Cris Cyborg and instead pursued a full-time acting career. Now, with Carano set to be 44 when the fight takes place, experts and regulators point to her age as another significant factor, which will place her under the Commission’s strict medical requirements for fighters over 40.

‘Rowdy’ will likely need additional clearances, including MRA and MRI scans of her brain, apart from multiple blood tests and other evaluations. While officials clearly understand the magnitude of this matchup, they have previously turned down similar fights involving aging athletes.

“It did not turn down this one. As long as these women pass their medicals and pass all their neurological batteries and do the things they need to do,” Foster said, “there’s nothing wrong with this fight.”

The Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight was initially scheduled for December 2014. Unfortunately, a series of setbacks derailed the bout. Now, however, largely thanks to ‘Rowdy’, the fighters will finally bring the long-awaited matchup to life. With that said, on May 16, they will clash at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, and Netflix will stream the event worldwide.

Gina Carano opens up on what convinced her to return to MMA

Decades ago, both Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano planned to face each other under the UFC banner, with roughly $1 million at stake. However, when the moment arrived, the fight fell apart. The reason? A sudden rift erupted between Carano and Dana White. While Carano did not want White to talk about joining the UFC due to her long inactivity, the UFC president disclosed the news about signing her, which disappointed her.

Now, 17 years after stepping away from the sport, Carano, who is already a global acting star, is returning to face UFC legend Rousey. But what’s driving her comeback?

“Ronda came to me and said there is only one person she would make a comeback for, and it has been her dream to make this fight happen between us,” Gina Carano said in a press release. “She thanked me for opening up doors for her in her career and was respectful in asking for this fight to happen. This is an honor.

“I believe I will walk out of this fight with the win, and I anticipate it will not come easy, which I welcome. This is as much for Ronda and me as it is for the fans and mixed martial arts community. What a time to be alive.”

Now, with legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano returning to the cage at different stages of their careers, do you think this is the fight fans have been eagerly waiting for and hope to see on their 2026 wish list? Let us know your thoughts below.