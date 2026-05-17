Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz, and Others

Most Valuable Promotions is jumping into MMA for the first time, and they’re all about the nostalgic vibes, chaos, and big-name legends. The event takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, where Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano headlines the lineup. You’ve got names like Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz, and Junior dos Santos adding even more hype. And of course, before anyone starts throwing punches, the walkouts are always part of the show.

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In big fights, the walkout music is like the first chapter of the story. It tells the crowd who the fighter is: tough, cool, or wild. For Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, Francis Ngannou, and Nate Diaz, their songs are part of their brand. Fans hear the beat and already know the mood of the night. That’s why people remember these artists as much as the punch‑outs. So, what songs have these Netflix MMA stars used in the past and may reuse again?

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano’s walkout songs

The entire event centers on Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano finally sharing a cage. ‘Rowdy’ has used various tunes during her combat sports career, including Sex and Violence by The Exploited early on. But eventually, one song became forever connected to her image: Bad Reputation by Joan Jett.

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That song followed Ronda Rousey throughout her UFC career and even into the WWE afterward. At this point, it’s almost impossible to separate the song from her walkouts, and it would be shocking to say the least if she chooses anything else for her comeback fight.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 207-Nunes vs Rousey, December 30, 2016 Las Vegas, NV, USA Ronda Rousey before her match against Amanda Nunes during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 30.12.2016 22:38:52, 9778715, Amanda Nunes, T-Mobile Arena, NPStrans, Ronda Rousey, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 9778715

Gina Carano never really stuck with one signature walkout song. Unlike Ronda Rousey, she changed things up quite often. One of her most legendary entrances came back in 2009, before her one-on-one with Cris Cyborg, when she walked out to Not for Nothing by The Lifeline.

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The song matched her vibe perfectly: cool, confident, and far more low-key than the over-the-top entrances that later became popular in women’s MMA. So honestly, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the 44-year-old brought back the same track for this big-time showdown.

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Nate Diaz, Francis Ngannou, and walkout songs for other Netflix MMA fighters

Nate Diaz has always made his walkouts feel like part of the whole experience. Hip-hop has pretty much been the soundtrack to his entrances, and one of his most iconic walkouts came at UFC 202 against Conor McGregor, when he walked out to Tupac’s Ambitionz Az a Ridah.

And honestly, that’s just scratching the surface, as ‘The Stockton Slugger’ came in with a full playlist for his BMF title battle with Jorge Masvidal, beginning with Lil Wayne and Drake’s Used To, moving on to E-40’s Trained to Go, Eminem’s The Way I Am, and eventually Tupac’s Out on Bail. So, just like the way he fights, you never really know what Nate Diaz’s gonna do next.

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But when it comes to Mike Perry, he is even more unpredictable. Over the years, he’s used a variety of high-energy music, including Put On by Young Jeezy and Kanye West. But the funniest entrance moment of his career happened at UFC 225, when the UFC accidentally played Beyoncé’s Halo instead of the Halo game theme ‘Platinum’ had chosen.

Francis Ngannou usually keeps things dramatic and high-energy. During his title-winning knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, he walked out to Drake’s God’s Plan, and the song has remained strongly connected with him ever since, including his boxing bout against Tyson Fury. ‘The Predator’ also used Colombian legend Shakira’s Waka Waka earlier, which is an unusual choice for one of the scariest heavyweights ever.

When it comes to walkout music, Philipe Lins leans heavily towards rock and metal. Over the years, he’s used songs like Monster by Skillet and The Downing by Days Like These. These are some bangers that fit perfectly with his aggressive, hard-hitting fighting style.

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Elsewhere on the card, Salahdine Parnasse and Kenneth Cross are still establishing themselves on the big stage, while Junior dos Santos has always brought that classic Brazilian fight-night energy to his walkouts throughout his career.