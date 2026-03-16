Ronda Rousey’s AEW Revolution Debut Receives Hostile Reaction as BTS Clip Goes Viral

Ronda Rousey’s showing up in AEW was meant to be one of those unexpected moments that gets the entire arena buzzing. Instead, the reception became much more mixed. The debut itself was unexpected, but what really got people talking later wasn’t just the segment on the show.

It was the crowd noise in a fan video that started spreading online right after. On television, the scene looked chaotic in the typical wrestling fashion, with run-ins, shouting, and officials trying to hold people back. But the behind-the-scenes clip painted a different picture.

Wrestling fans refuse to accept the new AEW babyface in Ronda Rousey

While Ronda Rousey stood in the ring waiting for Toni Storm, the crowd could be heard booing loudly, and not in a playful wrestling way like it’s usually done for heels. The reaction sounded truly nasty, making the entire debut feel far less triumphant than it was likely intended to be.

The incident occurred shortly after Toni Storm ended her match with Marina Shafir at AEW Revolution 2026. The bout was already violent, with both women exchanging powerful shots before Storm took the win.

Just as the segment seemed to be coming to an end, someone leaped over the barricade and slid into the ring, and fans recognized ‘Rowdy’ right away. She stood in the center of the ring and signaled for Storm to return, resulting in a face-to-face encounter that security had to break up.

On the broadcast, it appeared to be a major surprise reappearance. However, in the fan-recorded video that went viral later, the sound from the arena told a different story, with loud booing filling the building while Ronda Rousey waited in the ring.

That reaction surprised many because Rousey’s name is still respected in combat sports. She was the face of women’s MMA for years, headlined major UFC events, and eventually became a WWE champion. Usually, this kind of résumé receives a lot of attention, especially when it makes an unexpected appearance.

Part of the reaction might have to do with how sudden the return was. ‘Rowdy’ had previously stated that she was done with pro wrestling, but she is suddenly back in the heart of an AEW storyline while also preparing for an MMA comeback fight in May. For some fans, it felt more confusing than exciting.

It’s unclear whether the boos are from fans who don’t want to see Ronda Rousey in AEW or simply dislike the way the debut went down. What we do know is that for a return meant to surprise the audience, the loudest response she received wasn’t cheers. It was noise that sounded a lot closer to rejection.

But what if Jake Paul also has to do a little with this reception? Well, that seems to be a possibility as some fans just can’t look past the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s involvement in the first-ever MMA event to air on Netflix.

The fan dislike of Jake Paul might have impacted Ronda Rousey’s reception

That reaction in the arena could have been due to more than just Ronda Rousey showing up in AEW. Another driving force could be her upcoming MMA return, especially because Jake Paul is involved in the event. With the Netflix card already receiving mixed reactions from fans, his name attached to it has made some people wary of anything connected to the show.

‘Rowdy’ is scheduled to fight Gina Carano in the first MMA event to air on Netflix, and on paper, it sounds huge. But the promotion behind it includes Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions, and that’s where the problem starts for some people. And it is no surprise that Paul’s reputation among dedicated fans remains mixed.

His fights attract attention, but there are always debates regarding matchmaking, credibility, and whether the hype meets the action. As a result, some fans have reservations about projects bearing his name. There has already been online criticism of the Netflix event, and that animosity may have carried over to Rousey’s appearance at AEW.

The boos in the arena might not have been only about Ronda Rousey’s debut but also about the situation around her right now, where wrestling, MMA, and Jake Paul’s involvement are all getting mixed together.