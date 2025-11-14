Ronda Rousey’s GOAT Status Disputed Amid Joe Rogan Controversy

Ronda Rousey‘s recent comments regarding Joe Rogan didn’t just reopen old wounds; they also reignited an old debate. Her dissatisfaction with how the MMA industry treated her following her losses has returned in interviews, podcasts, and social media clips, generating the same split reaction from fans: some defend her, while others believe she has an unnecessary chip on her shoulder.

And in the midst of this renewed fiction, Chael Sonnen stepped in with a take that hits at something much bigger than Rousey versus Rogan. Instead of disputing whether ‘Rowdy’ is right or wrong, Sonnen tried to zoom out and discuss the story surrounding her career—and why, in his opinion, that story has crossed into terrain that simply hurts other fighters. His message was not intended to tear Rousey down. It was about correcting a narrative that he felt had gone too far.

Chael Sonnen questions Ronda Rousey’s GOAT status

‘The American Gangster’ began by appreciating Ronda Rousey’s accomplishments. “You did your part, and you succeeded to the highest of levels,” he said on his YouTube channel. “You deserve the world championship, the money, the main events, the Hall of Fame—all of those things.” But then he drew a hard line: the women’s division Rowdy dominated was not the one we know today.

Rankings were yet to be established, the contenders were unclear, and the division was still in its early stages. Chael Sonnen believes that naming her the greatest of all time ignores that context. He said it simply: “Right place, right time. But we thought she knew that.” What upsets him isn’t Ronda’s success; it’s that she appears angry when people don’t refer to her as the greatest of all time.

And, according to ‘The American Gangster,’ that’s where everything gets confusing. “It’s a narcissistic approach to believe, if you’re Ronda, that we’re talking about Ronda. We’re not.” Sonnen said the real danger of rewriting history is not disrespecting Ronda but instead taking credit away from women who came later and fought in a far more competitive era.

To cement his claims further, Chael Sonnen cited Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg, Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña, and Rose Namajunas as fighters whose achievements are often overlooked by fans who believe Ronda Rousey is the best fighter of all time. “It’s wildly important that we don’t let Ronda be the greatest fighter of all time,” he added in his YouTube video.

“Not only is that insane, but we’re then hurting everybody else.” And that is the crux of his argument. Yes, ‘Rowdy’ transformed the sport, but calling her the greatest of all time dismisses the women who expanded, evolved, and lifted the standard long after she departed. In fact, ‘The American Gangster’ also believes that the UFC Hall of Famer was never really a big star, as she likes to believe.

The UFC legend shreds Rousey’s star status to pieces

It is worth noting that earlier this week, right before disputing Ronda Rousey’s GOAT claims, Chael Sonnen went after another aspect of her legacy: her alleged superstardom. He argued that the narrative around her fame grew larger than the real numbers ever justified. “She doesn’t have a merchandise record… she doesn’t have a pay-per-view record… she’s not even in the top 10,” he told Ariel Helwani, removing the impression that she was once the sport’s biggest attraction.

“There is no truth to the story of Ronda the star.” To him, the legend of her popularity was based on repetition rather than fact. ‘The American Gangster’ was particularly bothered by Rousey’s recent comments about the sport turning against her. He pushed back, pointing out that she went away as soon as the spotlight faded.

“You were the most likely person to get on Ellen’s couch. We could have really used you,” he said, drawing a contrast between her departure and his ongoing promotion of fighters and cards. In his opinion, she didn’t stick around to contribute once she wasn’t headlining. That’s why Chael Sonnen believes the cold reaction she’s getting today shouldn’t surprise her, despite all the outrage she shows towards critics like Joe Rogan.

‘Rowdy’ never returned to support events, sat cageside, or used her position to lift others—at least not to the level of a Khabib Nurmagomedov, who she lambasted in the same interview as she did Rogan, has done—and she’s surprised that fans have moved on. His final point was direct and clear: “You had nothing to do with us, and you wonder why people say good riddance.” The UFC legend believes that the disconnect is not only about Ronda Rousey’s perception of herself but also about how little she gave back after her time at the top.