Ronda Rousey’s Intentions Behind UFC Criticism Reduced to “Attention” by MMA Veteran

Ahead of her clash with Gina Carano on May 16, Ronda Rousey went off on the UFC fighters’ pay issue. Because of her very vocal approach, many believed the former bantamweight champion’s rebellious words could bring change to Dana White’s promotion. But as ‘Rowdy’ received serious backing for her criticism of the UFC brass, an MMA legend has questioned her integrity.

Talking about Rousey’s recent comments, Matt Brown, who has spent over a decade and a half under Dana White’s promotion, agreed with her claims. However, ‘The Immortal’ ended up questioning her integrity, as he believes ‘Rowdy’ is speaking from an attention-seeking nature rather than trying to solve actual issues in MMA.

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“I think her real intentions are a pity party thing and she does that a lot,” Brown said, as per MMA Fighting. “She plays that victim mentality a lot. I think that’s a character flaw, so to speak, of hers. I think she has a lot of internal issues that kind of come out in the public a lot. I think that’s really what’s going on. She’s not necessarily saying all this to try and change the sport or try to help the future of MMA or anything.

But she wants the attention, and she wants to say something that gets people’s emotions going about her. She wants to feel valid and recognized and things like that. But she’s not wrong either. When she approaches the UFC and approaches Dana White about this fight, and they’re kind of interested and then kind of brush her off, I mean her emotions got the best of her and she’s like ‘f—k you motherf—s,’” Brown added.

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Though MMA veteran Matt Brown questioned ‘Rowdy’s intentions, it’s worth noting that she publicly called out Hunter Campbell on social media after the MVP signed Nate Diaz and Mike Perry under its wing. Was this actually an act of seeking attention, or was she genuinely serious about the ongoing issues with the UFC? We don’t know, but following her scathing words, some superstars have questioned Rousey’s motives.

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For instance, the former 135 lbs kingpin, Sean O’Malley, also questioned Ronda Rousey for going scorched earth against the UFC, essentially pointing out that stars like her and Jon Jones have turned hostile toward the promotion that made them global superstars.

When it comes to Rousey being accused of seeking attention, she received plenty of backlash last year after commenting on Joe Rogan, the MMA fanbase, and other topics. This year, ‘Rowdy’ has also faced some level of pushback on her comments from others.

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Now, as different opinions around Rousey’s viral stance on the UFC continue to grow, another former star from Dana White’s promotion has stepped forward to defend the Apex-based organization from her words.

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Jorge Masvidal questioned Ronda Rousey for going against the UFC

Following his retirement, the first BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal, has been very critical of UFC fighters’ pay. As per ‘Gamebred’s statement back in 2023, the UFC is definitely running a business, but top-15 fighters shouldn’t have to work at Walmart to make a living. But now, Masvidal seems to have a slightly different take as Ronda Rousey speaks out against the UFC.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Ronda,” Masvidal said on the Death Row podcast. “But Ronda’s never been the best on the mic, to tell you the truth. She just says things that are weird. Her taking shots at Dana, it’s like, Dana made you. Dana literally hand-walked you into the league and opened a lot of doors for you.”

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To be fair, ‘Rowdy’ has not directly criticized Dana White, as her comments were aimed at other members within the UFC. She has even publicly defended the UFC CEO, pointing out that he isn’t in control anymore. So, Rousey does seem to have an issue with the UFC, but not much animosity toward Dana White, who played a key role in her rise to stardom.

That said, do you think Ronda Rousey is stirring the pot just for attention, or is she genuinely serious about changing the game? Let us know in the comments section below.