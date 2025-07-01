Ronnie Coleman’s Family Issues Crucial Health Update as Joe Rogan and Gordon Ryan Worry Alongside Fans

The MMA world has joined the bodybuilding community in rallying behind one of the sport’s most iconic figures, Ronnie Coleman, as he faces what may be the most critical health challenge of his life. This past Sunday, the eight-time Mr. Olympia shared an emotional update on Instagram, apologizing to fans for canceling his upcoming trip to the UK due to a “medical emergency,” explaining that he needed to stay in the U.S. for treatment.

Later that same day, Coleman’s family posted a more detailed message on Instagram, revealing that the bodybuilding legend is currently in a “serious medical condition” and is under the close supervision of doctors. The announcement triggered an outpouring of support across social media — including a like from UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan, who had previously hosted Ronnie Coleman on the JRE (Episode #1489) in 2020.

BJJ star Gordon Ryan also liked the post, which was a great crossover moment for fans of both MMA and bodybuilding. Then, on Tuesday morning, “The King’s family sent out a third update, saying that he had been moved to a better facility for urgent care. The statement said,

“A specialized medical facility to receive the highest level of care available. He is currently being treated for an infection in his bloodstream and remains under close, intensive medical supervision. While his condition remains complex, there have been encouraging signs of progress, and his medical team is working around the clock to support his recovery.”

They added:

“At this stage, key evaluations and treatments are ongoing, and Ronnie continues to fight with the strength and resilience that define him.”

In addition, the Coleman family expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support from friends and fans, remaining hopeful and optimistic about Ronnie Coleman’s ongoing recovery.

Ronnie Coleman is 61 years old and has been a major player in bodybuilding for more than 30 years. He started his professional career in 1990 and went on to win eight Mr. Olympia championships, tying the great Lee Haney. He also said he has 18 more IFBB wins, which is an amazing record that makes him one of the best bodybuilders of all time.

Joe Rogan Acknowledged Ronnie Coleman’s Battle With Health Issues

Bodybuilding, much like MMA, is a sport that demands an extraordinary level of sacrifice — often with even greater physical consequences. Beyond the intense dedication, athletes endure brutal weight cuts, rely on performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), and subject themselves to extreme dehydration. Supplement-heavy regimens can push the human body to its absolute limits. For Ronnie Coleman, the journey began with something simple — a free gym membership during his college years. That opportunity sparked a passion that never faded.

A number of unfortunate and sudden deaths of young athletes, such as Andreas Frey and Jo Lindner, have shaken the sport (also known as Joesthetics). Both of these competitors died at a young age. Joe Rogan talked about “The King’s” health on his podcast in 2022, saying that Ronnie Coleman’s persistent desire and outstanding work ethic made him think about it.

“Ronnie was lifting crazy weight – wild, wild, wild amounts – cause he just wanted to be massive. Just as massive as a person can be and he accomplished that, but he paid the price. He would hurt his back and keep lifting like go through the set. He wouldn’t stop and assess what was wrong with him… Without doubt, one of the greatest to ever do it,”said Joe Rogan.

As Ronnie Coleman continues to be closely monitored by doctors, the bodybuilding community and beyond can only hope for his recovery and pray for “The King.” Stay tuned for additional news as it comes in.