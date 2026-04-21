Rose Namajunas Pressures UFC to Issue Hefty Punishment for Eye Pokes in Surgery Update

For years now, fans and fighters have been rallying for stricter punitive measures to curb eye pokes. The chorus became further evident after Ciryl Gane‘s eye poke on Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 late last year rendered him unable to compete. Since then, many, including veteran referee Herb Dean, have proposed instant point deductions to outright disqualifications to deter eye pokes. However, Rose Namajunas, who had to undergo eye surgery following severe eye pokes during her UFC 324 fight in January, has now shared an update on her own medical procedure.

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“So you wanna be a fighter? Three months and now I’m healthy finally,” Namajunas posted on Instagram. “Thumb and eye are all fixed up. I’m a bit out of shape but I’m cleared to train now.”

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Three months after the procedure, the Colorado native is now on the road to recovery and is urging the UFC to penalize fighters financially as well for eye pokes.

“I really hope eye pokes will be taken more seriously in the future,” she added. “I propose instant purse deduction even for an accident. An accident that could seriously affect a fighter’s health long term. Anyways, I’m just grateful that it was not more serious.”

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‘Thug’ faced top contender Natalia Silva on the first-ever Paramount+ card in January. Namajunas was aiming for back-to-back wins, and a victory over the Brazilian would have brought her closer to a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko. However, the former UFC women’s strawweight champ’s bout turned into a lackluster affair after her opponent’s eye pokes hindered her ability to launch an offensive. In the end, Silva secured a unanimous decision win. Following the fight, Namajunas was taken to the hospital for a damaged eye that required a grueling surgery involving the insertion of a silicone tube in her eye.

When it comes to the long-term impact of eye pokes, Tom Aspinall has been dealing with the consequences for quite some time. Despite undergoing surgery, the UFC heavyweight champion is reportedly still struggling with double vision, affecting his daily life, including time with his children, and requiring extensive eye treatment. As a result, the Englishman remains out of competition with no confirmed return timeline. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane is scheduled for the interim title at UFC White House to keep the division moving.

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Well, Namajunas’ stance rightfully highlights the serious, long-term risks associated with eye pokes, even if her own case did not require such a long layoff. However, she is also not alone in pushing for financial penalties. Before her, veteran Jim Miller suggested similar measures after Song Yadong eye-poked Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle last year.

With the former women’s strawweight champion clearly unhappy with how her fight unfolded, a rematch with Natalia Silva could be on the table, especially following recent calls from within the lightweight division.

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Paddy Pimblett calls for a rematch against Justin Gaethje after several eye pokes at UFC 324

Just like Rose Namajunas’ fight, the main event of UFC 324 was marred by a few instances of eye pokes. Justin Gaethje looked like he was in his 20s as he hit Pimblett with several vicious blows on the road to a unanimous decision win. Yet, ‘The Highlight’ received criticism for multiple eye pokes during the fight, souring his second interim title win.

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The Liverpudlian took the loss well, congratulating his opponent for the stellar victory. But after recovering from the multiple injuries he sustained during the fight, ‘The Baddy’ believes he deserves a rematch against Gaethje as he revealed his return timeline.

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“I’m gonna be fighting in like 12 weeks or something like that, I’m gonna be back, someone is getting muffed,” Pimblett told IFL TV. “I’m coming back for revenge after I lost my last fight, it’s one of them, everyone loses and it’s how you learn, it’s how you get better. I probably learnt more from that fight than winning seven UFC fights.

“Hopefully I get the rematch with Gaethje, I’ve got nothing but respect for him but he’s a dirty b— poking me in the eyes, so hopefully I get that rematch some day.”

In order to face Gaethje once again, Pimblett needs to secure a big win over another ranked fighter. Gaethje, meanwhile, is set to face Ilia Topuria at UFC White House on June 14.

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With fighters from multiple divisions now demanding stricter punishments, the pressure is mounting on the UFC to implement a solution that protects its athletes’ long-term health and careers.