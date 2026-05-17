Rousey-Carano Prelims Fighter Files an Appeal to CSAC After Controversial Submission Loss

The promotion may be different, but the controversy feels familiar. Much like the UFC, MVP MMA’s debut Netflix card, headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, has already found itself under scrutiny after a chaotic ending to a preliminary bout sparked backlash. Phumi Nkuta faced Adriano Moraes in a three-round catchweight contest at 130 pounds inside the Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night.

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In the final round, Moraes trapped Nkuta during a scramble, took his back, and locked in a rear-naked choke just as the clock expired. Although the final bell had sounded, Nkuta remained motionless on the canvas while Moraes celebrated what he believed was a finish. That triggered a lengthy review by the California State Athletic Commission over whether the submission had been secured before time ran out.

After several tense minutes of deliberation, officials ruled in Moraes’ favor, awarding him a submission victory at 4:59 of Round 3 in one of the strangest endings of the night. A lawyer, Lance Spaude, representing Nkuta, has since announced plans to file an appeal.

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“Iridium Sports Agency has filed a formal appeal with the California State Athletic Commission on behalf of Phumi Nkuta regarding the outcome of his bout tonight with Moraes in Inglewood, CA,” he wrote. “Per CSAC regulation, the contest should’ve been decided by the judges’ scorecards.

“We contest the commission’s determination that Phumi was unconscious at the end of the bout because the choke was held for a considerable time after the conclusion of the round and after the referee, Herb Dean, attempted to stop the bout.

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“Had the bout [gone] to the scorecards, Phumi would have won the bout by decision. We appreciate CSAC’s consideration of our appeal and look forward to a quick and fair resolution.”

Nkuta’s appeal is understandable. He entered the bout with a flawless 10-0 record and now leaves with the first loss of his career attached to his name. Still, appeals of this nature rarely succeed, especially given that the California State Athletic Commission was directly involved in overseeing and approving the original ruling.

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Adriano Moraes, meanwhile, came into the matchup looking to rebound after his rematch defeat to Yuya Wakamatsu. The longtime ONE Championship veteran is a former flyweight champion under the promotion and has shared the cage with elite competition throughout his career, including Demetrious Johnson, whom he famously defeated once during their trilogy.

For Phumi Nkuta, though, the situation may simply come down to brutal misfortune.

Phumi Nkuta wasn’t even supposed to face Adriano Moraes

The American flyweight was brought in at the last minute after visa issues forced Muhammad Mokaev off the card. It gave Nkuta the opportunity he had spent years chasing. While many fighters would have cracked under the pressure, Nkuta entered the moment with a different mindset.

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“The frustration went away a long time ago,” he said. “Am I relieved that I get this opportunity? Absolutely. But man, I was enjoying my life before I got this opportunity.”

For years, Nkuta fought on the regional scene while training alongside elite names like Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili. He was waiting for a breakthrough that never seemed to come. So, after he got the call to fight on the MVP MMA card, he viewed it as his ultimate opportunity to make his mark on the sport.

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“There is something to be said about being undeniable,” Nkuta said. “You gotta say he’s good, and you gotta say he’s exciting.”

That being said, only time will tell what the appeal will result in. However, most likely, Nkuta will have to absorb the blow of his first career loss like many before him.