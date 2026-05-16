Rousey-Carano Ring Girls: Raphaela, Lexi, Daniella, and Delia’s Age, Relationship Status, & More About the MVP Models

Most Valuable Promotions depends more heavily on glamour than any other combat sports promotion. After all, they have gained a reputation in recent years for packing events not only with stars within the ring, but also with viral personalities outside of it. And, with Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano leading the company’s first-ever MMA card on Netflix, the focus isn’t only on the fighters.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And as expected, fans have already started paying attention to the models attached to the event, especially after MVP ring girls became a regular talking point during Jake Paul‘s boxing cards. So, who are the women appearing at the Rousey vs. Carano event? Let’s find out!

Everything we know about the MVP models

Daniella Lapo is one of the most recognisable names on the card. The British-Ukrainian model has built a strong online following through fashion shoots, swimwear modelling, and influencer content. Her Instagram account, @daniellalapox, has around 195,000 followers and is full of luxury-style travel posts, bikini shoots, and runway appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniella has also appeared at Miami Swim Week and Art Hearts Fashion events, which have helped her gain recognition outside her social media presence. Despite her very prominent online image, she keeps details about her personal life and relationship status private.

Raphaela Milagres undoubtedly has the strongest fitness resume in the group. The Brazilian model is more than just an influencer; she is also an IFBB Bikini Pro athlete, having won the overall title at Arnold Brazil in 2018 before competing in Olympia weekend later that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milagres, who now lives in Southern California, has become one of MVP’s most recognisable faces during Jake Paul fight weeks. Her Instagram following is over 192K, and her content includes fitness videos, bikini modelling, gym routines, and travel posts. She, like several other MVP models, keeps her dating life mostly out of public view.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s Lexi Williams, arguably the biggest social media name of the bunch. The Los Angeles-based fitness influencer has gained popularity online thanks to modelling campaigns, workout videos, and Fashion Nova collaborations. She has a 1.7 to 2 million strong following on Instagram and TikTok.

Lexi also gained mainstream attention after appearing at the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul event in 2024, which introduced her to a far larger combat sports audience.

Delia Sylvain rounds out the lineup. The 27-year-old is reportedly from Mexico and first rose to prominence on TikTok before launching her influencer career with a viral Fashion Nova bikini video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, she has worked at other MVP events and created a small but growing fanbase through fitness and lifestyle posts. Like the others, her relationship status isn’t publicly confirmed.

How much will the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano MVP ring girls get paid?

Obviously, the ring girls don’t make as much money as Ronda Rousey or Gina Carano. However, these events pay significantly more than usual modelling assignments. According to reports, MVP ring girls can make anything from $10,000 to $30,000 per event, depending on their popularity, experience, and sponsorship visibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

And because this card is linked to Netflix and one of the biggest MMA crossover events in years, payouts are expected to be on the higher end.

Raphaela Milagres is thought to be one of the highest-paid MVP models, with estimates placing her earnings near the $20,000 to $30,000 range per event. Her fitness expertise, large audience, and recurring role with MVP likely help boost her value.

The exact salaries of Delia Sylvain, Daniella Lapo, and Lexi Williams have not been publicly released. However, their income doesn’t just come from fight night appearances. Brand deals, social media sponsorships, influencer partnerships, and fashion campaigns are likely to account for a significant portion of their overall earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, MVP clearly understands presentation. The promotion isn’t just selling fights—it’s selling spectacle. And for the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano card, the ring girls are once again part of that bigger show.