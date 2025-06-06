Rule Behind Jon Jones’ Only Loss Becomes Merab Dvalishvili’s Nightmare for UFC 316

This weekend, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has a golden opportunity to make history and cement his name among MMA’s elite—alongside legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones. Riding an impressive 12-fight win streak, Dvalishvili returns to action in The Garden State, where he’ll defend his title against Sean O’Malley in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 316.

Known for his relentless wrestling, ‘The Machine’ is aiming to stretch his unbeaten streak to 13 fights—a milestone that would elevate him into rarefied company. That pursuit has also lit a fire under Sean O’Malley, who considers it “motivation” heading into this bout. The former champ has looked sharp in camp and says he’s ready to settle the score after losing his belt to Merab Dvalishvili last year at UFC 306 inside the Sphere.

Since that defeat, ‘Suga’ has been sidelined from competition, adding extra intrigue to this rematch. But with fight night just days away, a new challenge has surfaced for Merab Dvalishvili, renowned for his ground-and-pound, as recently highlighted by Aaron Bronsteter on X,

“For UFC 316, the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board have NOT adopted the unified rules of MMA. Fighters with one hand or two hands on the mat will be considered grounded opponents and 12-to-6 elbows will be illegal.”

That rule revives a historic moment in MMA—Jon Jones’ only career loss. Back in 2009, at The Ultimate Fighter Finale, Jones was disqualified for using a 12-to-6 elbow on Matt Hamill after taking him down. Though he was dominating the fight, the illegal strike cost him the win. Jones has long disputed the legitimacy of that outcome, and has recently pushed for the result to be overturned—especially now, as the commission has shown willingness to revisit the decision. This development could directly affect ‘The Machine’s approach.

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports removed the 12-to-6 elbow from the banned list. Still, it’s up to each state’s athletic commission to implement that change, and New Jersey has opted not to. UFC veteran Chael Sonnen also weighed in on this issue on his YouTube channel, underlining what he believes will be Merab Dvalishvili’s biggest test,

“Merab not only has to take Sean O’Malley down—more importantly, he has to keep him down. And I think that was hard for him to do in the first fight. I don’t think it’s something he’ll take for granted this time.”

Despite these obstacles, Merab Dvalishvili remains composed and determined. He is fully prepared for the upcoming test and aware of the high expectations from fans. The Georgian also revealed key improvements during his recent UFC 316 press conference, showcasing his readiness to rise to the occasion.

Merab Dvalishvili vows to “break” Sean O’Malley at UFC 316

Earlier this month at UFC 311, Merab Dvalishvili demonstrated his relentless wrestling and exceptional stamina by defeating Dagestani standout Umar Nurmagomedov, solidifying Georgian wrestling’s ability to rival the best from Dagestan. Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley arrives in much-improved form, having shed old habits and refined his jab. To sharpen his weaker areas, he has trained with MMA legends Israel Adesanya and Demetrious Johnson, preparing himself thoroughly for his rematch against Dvalishvili.

Now, preparing to face the promotion’s top striker once again, Merab Dvalishvili is focused on neutralizing ‘Suga’s striking threat. At the UFC 316 pre-fight press conference, when asked about his game plan, the Georgian standout stated, “This is a new fight, a new challenge. Like Sean said, he will be 70% better—I’m expecting he’ll be a better version of himself this time. This is a new fight. I know now he’s humble. He wants to knock me out. But I’m here to not let him do that. I won’t let him do that, you know? I’m gonna break him.”

What are your thoughts on the upcoming clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley at UFC 316? Can the Georgian powerhouse defeat the former champion? Share your opinion below.