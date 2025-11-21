Why Does Arman Tsarukyan Represent Armenia? His Georgian Birth, Russian Upbringing & Ethnic Heritage

Arman Tsarukyan may be the #1 lightweight in the UFC and the man preparing to headline UFC Fight Night 265 against Dan Hooker, but inside the arena, one detail always sparks debate: he walks out with the Armenian flag, even though he trains, lives, and built his fighting career in Russia.

So why does Tsarukyan choose Armenian colors when the world often sees him as a Russian athlete? To understand that, you have to trace his journey back to a small Georgian town, a family that moved across borders, and the identity he refuses to let go of. So without further ado, let’s dive in and learn everything about Tsarukyan’s nationality and ethnicity!

Where Was Arman Tsarukyan Born? Akhalkalaki, Georgia Origins Explained

Arman Tsarukyan was born on October 11, 1996 and his story begins in Akhalkalaki, a small town in Georgia located near the Armenian border. Although the town is geographically Georgian, it is largely populated by Armenians, including Tsarukyan’s own family. He was born into an Armenian household with an older brother and younger sister, raised by parents who carried strong cultural roots.

His father, Nairi Tsarukyan, worked in the construction business, while his mother, Anahit Hakobyan, handled the home and the children. But the family’s circumstances would soon change. Looking for better opportunities, they moved to Russia when Arman was just three years old.

That move shaped the rest of his life. Russia became his home, his training ground, and the country where he discovered wrestling, ice hockey, and eventually mixed martial arts. But despite growing up in a new environment, his family made sure his Armenian identity stayed intact. And that leads to the question many fans ask: is Tsarukyan Russian, Armenian, or both?

Is Arman Tsarukyan Russian or Armenian? Nationality & Ethnicity Breakdown

The answer isn’t complicated: Tsarukyan is ethnically Armenian, born in Georgia, and raised in Russia. His identity is layered, and he acknowledges all three parts of it. Even his nickname, “Ahalkalakets,” nods to his Georgian birthplace, while his mannerisms and traditions reflect the Armenian household he grew up in. It’s a blend that mirrors his upbringing: one foot in Russia, one heart in Armenia.

His athletic journey reflects that same path. He played hockey in Russia for HC Amur’s junior team before shifting into wrestling and eventually MMA — opportunities he might never have found had his family not moved.

But then comes the real question that fans debate every fight week: If Tsarukyan has lived in Russia almost his entire life, why does he carry the Armenian flag into battle?

Why Does Arman Tsarukyan Fight Under the Armenian Flag? His Cultural Choice Revealed

As we mentioned above, Tsarukyan was born in Akhalkalaki, a small town in Georgia, which is mostly inhabited by Armenians. But soon, his family moved to Russia and settled in the soviet nation. However, it was Armenia that Tsarukyan chose to represent in his fights. Why? Well, that’s because his roots originate from Armenia, even though he stays in Russia.

During an interview with MMA Fighting on SBN, he said, “I love Russia. I like living there, I’ve lived there all my life. As for the flag, I think the Armenian flag represents me best because I am one hundred percent Armenian. I tell everyone: I am a Russian fighter, but I represent Armenia. I am motivated when I see Armenians in the stands, the flags of Armenia and Russia. At moments like these, I know that no one can defeat me this evening. I will win or die.”

‘Ahalkalakets’ is now a married man. With his wife, Milena, Tsarukyan has fathered 2 children, and everything he does now is for the betterment of his family. The Armenian lightweight surely has found a way to change his life.

In a previous interview with Sports, he revealed that he planned to get a house or an apartment in the United States. But it’s Russia that has his heart. He said, “Russia is home. I grew up there. Secondly, I prefer Russian people and everyone who lives in Russia. Third is the nature that Russia has: forests, mountains.” As such, when he lifts the Armenian flag, he isn’t choosing one country over another, he’s honoring the heritage that shaped his values, his mindset, and his fighting spirit.