Russian Friend Leaks More Footage From Conor McGregor’s Secret Wedding With a Caption That Raises Eyebrows

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, for a long time, has thrived on spectacle, from his Octagon exploits to successful business ventures. But the recent images and video clips of his secret wedding with longtime partner Dee Devlin have caught many people off guard. Recently, new footage has emerged on social media that was reportedly shared by one of his Russian friends, who also attended McGregor’s wedding.

According to sources, Conor McGregor tied the knot with Dee Devlin on December 12 at the Vatican. Their marriage happened five years after they got engaged in 2020, marking the most important day in their relationship. The new footage we mentioned above shows McGregor enjoying his wedding, but his friend shared a cryptic message that has the fight community scratching their heads.

Conor McGregor’s Russian friend shared an ominous message

In the video that surfaced recently, Conor McGregor looked like he was over the moon. Smoking a cigar, the former UFC double champion was seen dancing along with others he invited to his wedding party, revealing the softer side of the Irishman. This intimate event was a surprising one because McGregor usually likes to celebrate with great extravagance.

The many videos from his wedding celebration after tying the knot in the Vatican showed Conor McGregor dressed sharply, as he usually does, and let loose on the dance floor. His children were also with him and his wife, which made the moment even more heartwarming and a family affair. Meanwhile, McGregor’s Russian friend added a little intrigue to the occasion, as he indicated that the Irishman may have changed.

“The wolf in love is no longer a predator,” Conor McGregor’s friend captioned on social media.

What does this mean? Well, most people would interpret the word “wolf” as a callback to the former champion’s fighting days. Now, the message indicates that the wolf may have been tamed by his wife after their marriage, which could be a nod to the domestic bliss or a subtle jab at his growth as a person rather than as a fighter.

Besides, just over a month ago, Conor McGregor revealed that he has changed from the person he used to be. Even his coach, John Kavanagh, has claimed that the former double champion has regained the discipline he had during his prime years as a fighter.

McGregor’s coach claims he’s working hard in the gym

Conor McGregor has been talking about making a comeback since 2021. We’ve seen footage of him training now and then, but that did not materialize into a comeback. However, things might be about to change. McGregor has already made his intentions clear about fighting at the White House, and according to Kavanagh, he’s putting in the hours at the gym.

“He’s showing up again, he’s back in the gym most mornings, early, and yeah, he’s having fun with it… he wants to fight everybody. But certainly he wants to get on [the UFC White House] card, so how it works from a management point of view, that’s between them,” John Kavanagh told veteran journalist Ariel Helwani.

Well, Conor McGregor now has his complete family. With his personal things sorted out, it will be interesting to see how his professional life pans out. We are still waiting for the White House card announcement, so we’ll have to wait and see if the Oval Office is where ‘The Notorious’ makes his comeback. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.