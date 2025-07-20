Russian PFL Champion Issues Health Update 5 Days After $382K Shooting Attack

Debt can be a powerful tool, but bad debt can kill, a harsh reality that struck the MMA world hard this week. Just five days ago, a shocking incident rocked Makhachkala: Two masked assailants ambushed PFL champion Timur Khizriev and shot him five times, reportedly over an outstanding personal debt of $382,000. The attack occurred late at night, just as ‘Imam’ was stepping out of his car outside his residence.

In a moment that could have easily turned deadly, the Dagestani fighter relied on his instincts and grappling skills to stay alive. Reports say he managed to wrestle with one gunman and even returned fire, forcing both attackers to flee. The harrowing incident quickly gained global attention after CCTV footage emerged online, sending shockwaves through the MMA world. Since then, there had been no word on Timur Khizriev’s condition — until now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

First image of Timur Khizriev emerges following gun attack in Makhachkala

Authorities later linked the shooting to a financial dispute, reportedly stemming from a failed SUV deal between Khizriev and one attacker. According to Russian journalist Gayana Gariyeva, who shared details on her Telegram channel, the vehicle was “promised to be paid for,” but delays in payment — or the return of the car — were, in the owner’s opinion, taking too long. That disagreement ultimately led to the violent shootout targeting Timur Khizriev.

AD

Thankfully, ‘Imam’ has remained in stable condition since the incident. And now, five days after the attack, the first update has emerged from his camp. Russian MMA outlet Vešenik MMA shared two photos of the featherweight contender on X, writing: “Timur Khizriev is on the mend and shared the first photos after being shot.” In the photos, Timur Khizriev looks alert and steadily recovering after surgery.

He’s pictured sitting upright in a hospital bed, holding his phone in one hand, while his other arm — wrapped in bandages — rests calmly at his side. Now 18-0, Timur Khizriev has preserved an unblemished record for nearly a decade. His latest appearance came at PFL 9 in 2024, where he eked out a split decision win over Gabriel Braga after a grueling three-round clash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, this violent incident may now force ‘Imam’ to sit out for the remainder of the year — a tough blow for both the fighter and the promotion. Given the gravity of the situation, it’s likely that PFL is fully aware of how long his recovery could take.

PFL finally speaks out on violent attack involving unbeaten featherweight

As of now, authorities have not yet detained Timur Khizriev’s attackers. The Ministry of Internal Affairs released an update on official website, confirming that both suspects are currently under criminal investigation. The case falls under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which addresses the “intentional infliction of harm to health.” Meanwhile, the PFL has expressed concern for its featherweight standout, pushing for international awareness and urging authorities to act swiftly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Imam’ reportedly suffered injuries to his shoulder, hand, and chest as a result of the attack. In an official statement, the promotion said: “PFL is aware of the situation concerning Timur Khizriev, and remain in close touch with his representatives. Our thoughts are with him and his family during this time.”

As the reigning champion of the featherweight division, Timur Khizriev’s absence could have a serious impact on the PFL landscape, potentially halting momentum in the division for the foreseeable future. At this time, further details surrounding Khizriev’s case are still pending. We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available. Stay tuned.