Russian UFC Champ Presses Dana White Over Alleged White House Ban: “Sports Are Outside of Politics.”

Since last year, the UFC White House has become one of the buzzing topics in the community. But Dana White & Co. are yet to announce anything related to the fight card. So, while time allows, a few fighters are still calling to feature on the card. However, unlike other fighters, a Russian UFC champion is taking his own way to press the promotion executives.

The champion in question is none other than the UFC bantamweight kingpin Petr Yan. And his plea comes after hearing the speculations around the ban levied on Russian fighters for the White House event. The speculations particularly stemmed after Merab Dvalishvili’s assertion about the ban. However, while addressing those rumors, Yan seemed quite unfazed as he put forward his candidature to fight on that one-of-a-kind match card. But with that, he made a suggestion that could be beneficial for the UFC.

Petr Yan on alleged Russian fighter ban

“You know I haven’t heard a definite no regarding, you know, Russian fighters,” said Petr Yan via translator on The Ariel Helwani Show. “But I think that UFC is a huge international organization that probably fighters from all over the world are fighting in the UFC. So, I think if anything, this would be an incredible gesture, kind of like a gesture of goodwill, to show that sports, after all, is outside of politics.”

Yan has been quite vocal about fighting on the UFC White House card, especially after he became the bantamweight champion. The UFC 323 event bore witness to ‘No Mercy’ ending Merab Dvalishvili’s 14-fight winning streak to reclaim the 135-pound championship. Now, in his first title defense, Sean O’Malley came in as another candidate, apart from Dvalishvili.

To that end, O’Malley called for a fight against Yan at the UFC White House, which is expected to go down on June 14, and the Russian fighter immediately gave his nod for it. Now, as the rumors of the ban of Russian fighters for the event surfaced, Yan has made his plea to be on the card. However, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the UFC matchmakers.

Many UFC analysts, including Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier, have previously mentioned that the UFC White House Card will be designed to celebrate America’s 250th year of Independence, which also coincides with Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. As per them, the card would heavily feature American fighters to celebrate the occasions. Also, keeping in mind the political relationship between Russia and the USA, many think the matchmakers might avoid booking Russian fighters on the card.

That said, if there is an actual ban on Russian fighters for the White House event, it would also take out Islam Makhachev from the picture. Makhachev, who has held the title in two weight divisions, is arguably one of the biggest Russian names in the UFC roster, having been in the promotion for over a decade. As of now, he stands on a 16-fight winning streak, with a potential superfight lining up against Ilia Topuria.

Surely, that could have been an interesting matchup for the UFC White House event amid concerns about an alleged ban on Russian fighters. However, reports suggest otherwise. As such, Makhachev already has an opponent, and it’s not Topuria.

Islam Makhachev’s next fight revealed, and it’s not on the UFC White House card

Although Islam Makhachev wanted to fight at the UFC White House event, he is reportedly not going to. The Dagestani fighter became the UFC welterweight champion by defeating Jack Della Maddalena last year.

Now, Makhachev has rising contenders Ian Garry and Michael Morales as possible challengers. But according to the latest reports from a UFC staff contributor, the next welterweight championship is already signed.

“I have some news for you, some news right now that I’m getting on the UFC topic quickly,” said UFC Espanol’s Jacque Enriquez during an interview. “Michael Morales, July 11, here in Las Vegas for the title.”

This comes after Morales himself teased about facing Makhachev on his socials. Also, the date is set to be July 11, lining up with International Fight Week, where there are also talks of Conor McGregor fighting on that card instead of the UFC White House event.

As of now, these are just reports. As such, the official confirmation from the promotion is yet to be made. That said, do you think Makhachev, along with Petr Yan, will be good additions to the UFC White House card? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!