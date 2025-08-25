Ryan Garcia’s Sly Jab on Rampage Jackson’s Son Takes Shocking Turn With Ben Askren’s Backing

“This is so bad, why didn’t anyone stop him!!!!” That’s what Ben Askren posted on X after watching Raja Jackson slam and land over 20 punches on the unconscious body of independent wrestler Stuart Smith (Syko Stu)! After the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event ended in chaos, many wondered if the whole show was staged, especially since it was streamed live on Kick. That also raised a bigger question—did ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son go one step too far to create a viral moment?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the event was staged up until the slam. The follow-up punches, however, weren’t part of the plan. The chaos seems to stem from a prior altercation, where Stu attacked Raja with a beer can. After things spiraled out of control, ‘Rampage’ Jackson issued a statement, which included a message about Smith’s recovery. But as the situation continues to unfold, speculations are only growing. And it has even led Ben Askren and Ryan Garcia to echo concerns about the rapidly expanding streaming culture.

Ryan Garcia posted on X, “Needs to be a serious conversation about streaming culture it’s getting out of hand on what people are willing to do while on stream.” Ben Askren replied, “People loving watching dumb sh–t, so the streamers battle to see who can do the most stupid sh—t!”

It’s surprising that Garcia, who isn’t usually known for his takes, got backing from such an accomplished and articulate MMA fighter. Whether Raja actually went that far for internet clout remains to be seen as more details of the situation unfold. However, during the Kick livestream, ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son was seen speaking with someone named Andre on a phone call, later cutting it short with a quick, “my bad.”

The 25-year-old faced worldwide criticism for effectively taking a very impulsive decision. Fans and experts also pointed fingers at the promotion for not handling the situation better. Finally, they decided to step in and address it.

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy issues a statement after controversy

The world of pro wrestling thrives on flashy spectacles and staged events, but KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy came under fire when Raja Jackson entered the ring without any issue and seriously injured their wrestler. This quickly raised questions about their safety protocols, and some even criticized the referee, who appeared frozen as Rampage’s son unleashed punches on Syko Stu.

The promotion eventually stepped in to address the situation, issuing a statement condemning Raja’s actions and sending well wishes to the currently hospitalized Smith. According to a Yahoo Sports article, a representative of KnokX Pro wrote, “First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well-being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith.”

Now that things have escalated so far, it remains to be seen whether the situation will spiral further or finally calm down. That said, what do you think will happen next? Share your thoughts in the comments below!