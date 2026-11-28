It’s been over two weeks since Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili grabbed headlines with their infamous brawl at the Yas Island Hilton Hotel in Abu Dhabi. On November 11, viral footage circulating on social media showed Usman with his entourage approaching Merab from behind while the Georgian was preoccupied with an interview in the hotel lobby before his RAF clash with Marlon Moraes. The clip showed the PFL champion slapping Merab first before the scene descended into an all-out brawl. Merab and his friend Saba Lazishvili fought back, but they were greatly outnumbered. That’s what the clip showed so far. However, the actual melee went way further.

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Saba Lazishvili’s brother and former UFC bantamweight fighter Zviad Lazishvili recently joined MMA Pros Pick for an interview. There, he disclosed the unseen aftermath of the brawl that the camera failed to catch.

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“In those clips that we have seen, it looks like there’s no more escalation—both sides stopped fighting,” Zviad said. “They are separated with the security standing between them. And there are some other people as well. After that, Umar and two of his friends arrived behind Merab and Saba. Saba saw Umar first, and he said Umar was walking up, looking so surprised.

“Saba thought he was going to de-escalate the situation, as he seemed confused that a fight had taken place there. He also told Merab that Umar was coming, and Merab turned around. Once Umar got close to Merab, he hit Merab. After that, Saba hit Umar and dropped him, and then the second round had started. After that, security came and took Merab away—three or four security guards.

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Zviad Lazishvili’s account detailed what happened after the initial brawl between Usman and Merab that was recorded. The footage clearly showed Usman attacking the Georgian. But Umar Nurmagomedov wasn’t spotted in the clip throwing down with Merab and his friend Saba.

As per Saba Lazishvili’s brother, Umar arrived late in the scene and attempted to start another melee before security finally separated Merab Dvalishvili from the scene. However, that’s not the only aftermath Saba’s brother shared.

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Zviad also disclosed that Saba fought the Nurmagomedov brothers and their entourage alone. In fact, the 21-year-old Georgian wrestler was seemingly punished brutally with kicks and punches.

“The security took Merab and thought, since Merab isn’t there anymore, there won’t be a fight either,” he added. “Nobody knew who Saba was there. So, Saba was left alone with everybody. Before that, he broke one guy’s nose, Tagir Ulanbekov’s nose, and dropped another one. Then, when he was left alone, all of them started fighting Saba.

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“Saba told me that, in the end, he was standing in the corner and had no chance of doing anything and just covered his head. They were hitting him with punches and soccer kicks. Whenever he turned, he was getting hit. At some point, they stopped hitting him, and he turned around. He saw Umar and Usman and asked, ‘Why did you hit me? Are you stupid or what?”

Saba’s brother revealed that the Nurmagomedov brothers kicked him again after the 21-year-old Georgian called them “stupid” once more. It was something that wasn’t recorded in the circulated clip. This is the first time Zviad has detailed this incident about Umar arriving to join the brawl and wreak havoc. But a teammate of Merab Dvalishvili has also spoken of Umar’s involvement in this case.

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Zuma January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: MERAB DVALISHVILI 19-4-0 of Tbilisi, Georgia defeats UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV 18-1-0 of Kizilyurt, Russia by unanimous decision 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_077 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Aljamain Sterling, in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, disclosed that Umar arrived after the initial brawl with Usman ended and then “punched” Merab in the face. Sterling’s account also confirmed the incident, but Zviad Lazishvili went into greater detail.

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The infamous brawl saw a dramatic conclusion with the Abu Dhabi judicial department handing down a punishment. However, Merab Dvalishvili ended up sparing Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov from lengthy prison time.

Merab Dvalishvili will not forgive Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov despite securing their release

Initially, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) announced that six individuals involved in the brawl, including Usman and Umar, received six months of prison plus a Dh300,000 ($81,700) fine. The two people who recorded the incident and shared it on social media also received the same punishment.

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But Merab and his friend Saba escaped jail time and were released on a Dh50,000 ($13,600) fine each. The former bantamweight champion refused to press charges against the Dagestani fighters and subsequently asked the Abu Dhabi government for their release. Hearing Merab’s plea, the ADJD released the convicted individuals and also mentioned that the victim’s request for their release led to their final punishment being reduced to fines.

However, despite Merab Dvalishvili sparing the fighters who attacked him, the Georgian made it clear that both Usman and Umar are bad representatives of Dagestani Muslims and that he would never forgive them.

“Usman and Umar are bad representatives for Dagestani people and Muslim people, because I have no problem with Dagestani people or Muslim people, only these two guys,” Dvalishvili told Ariel Helwani. “I don’t even care [about] the other four guys. These two guys are not real men, they are p—ies.”

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Merab and Umar’s beef stemmed from their competitive rivalry in the UFC bantamweight division. Both collided at UFC 311 in January 2025, which ‘The Machine’ won via unanimous decision.

The beef escalated at RAF Georgia this year, when Merab slapped Umar’s friend Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov, a Dagestani wrestler and training partner of Umar Nurmagomedov. Reportedly, Gadzhimagomedov tried to confront Merab, but other accounts indicated he just wanted to ask a question.

Regardless, Merab slapping Umar’s teammate is considered the reason behind the infamous brawl in Abu Dhabi.

Looking at the current situation, it seems the animosity between the two parties won’t die down soon.