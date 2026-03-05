Sacked UFC Fighter Plans Legal Action Against French MMA Federation Over Drug Test

On May 17, 2024, former UFC fighter Patchy Mix defeated Magomed Magomedov in their rematch at Bellator Champions Series 2. While the win was initially celebrated by the American fighter, the French commission later stripped it of its significance after the bout was overturned. Why? Because the former Bellator bantamweight champion failed a drug test for that fight. Now, ‘No Love’ is threatening legal action against them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I knew it was going to unfold because I had to hire a lawyer for this bull—t, but, you know, it was all because I just smoke w—d,” Mix told MMA Fighting. “I’m an avid marij—a smoker, I live in Las Vegas and I was smoking a little pot before the fight. They told me I was totally fine to do that, but I guess the French, you know, they just had a problem with it. But, you know, it’s not overturned. It stands as a win. It’s an honorable win, Magomed Magomedov is good. And I beat him twice. So he’s got to live with that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who gives a s—t? The French Commission, that ain’t even real. They have it as a loss. It’s a win. It’s not a loss. It can’t be. I won the fight. I wasn’t on performance-enhancing drugs. You know, I should freaking go get a defamation of character lawsuit on them for doing that. I wasn’t on PEDs, you know? I smoked a little w—d, now everyone thinks I’m a steroid cheat. It’s like crazy to me,” he added.

For context, the Nevada State Athletic Commission stopped penalizing fighters for marijuana use in 2021, which likely explains why Mix reacted angrily to the French commission’s decision. The situation did not frustrate only the former fighter. Even the official drug tester for the Paris event expressed strong frustration over how the situation unfolded.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Bellator Paris event, the Mohegan Tribe Department’s Mike Mazzulli was in charge of the drug testing. As part of that role, he also tested Mix and initially found the results to be negative. However, a new twist emerged when the FMMAF conducted a separate test, which found the former champion positive for marijuana 17 months after the fight, at a time when Mix was already competing under the UFC’s banner.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Reacting to the turmoil, Mazzulli told MMA Fighting that they are working to contest that decision, labeling the entire situation “ridiculous.” However, despite the bout being listed as overturned by the commission, Patchy Mix’s victory over Magomedov has remained unchanged on his record. Furthermore, according to MMA Junkie’s reports, the FMMAF contacted Tapology last year to have the decision changed to an ‘overturned loss’ result, but the stats website apparently refused.

Imago Kampfsport, MMA Pressekonferenz in Honolulu April 19, 2023, Honolulu, HI, Hawaii, USA: HONOLULU, HAWAII – APRIL 18: Patchy Mix addresses the media ahead of his Bantamweight Grand Prix Championship bout during Bellator 295 – Stots vs Mix at Blaisdell Arena on April 22nd, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States. Honolulu, HI USA – ZUMAp175 20230419_zsa_p175_018 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

Back in 2007, Nick Diaz had his win against Takanori Gomi overturned as NSAC found him positive for mar—ana, at a time when the substance was banned. Now, as Patchy Mix’s controversial win over the Russian has resurfaced, he has already exited Dana White’s promotion and moved on to a new chapter in his career. And finally, ‘No Love’ has broken his silence about how the UFC axed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patchy Mix opened up about how the UFC ended up cutting him from the roster

After a dominant career in Bellator, the Nevada native joined the UFC and quickly became a talking point. From fans to experts, everyone wanted to see how the former champion would perform in the biggest MMA promotion. However, Patchy Mix ended up having an underwhelming UFC run, dropping two fights back-to-back against Mario Bautista and Jakub Wikłacz. As a result, the promotion decided to cut him from the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many fans believed Mix’s exit may have been a little premature. Still, the reality was that the former bantamweight champion was out of the promotion and soon joined the Japanese MMA organization RIZIN, which is often considered a rival to the UFC. Shortly after finding a new home, ‘No Love’ opened up about how he found out about his UFC release.

“My release process was that after the last fight, I waited about five or six weeks and then Ali (Abdelaziz) basically told me I was going to be released,” Mix said during a recent RIZIN press conference. “I started searching and thinking about what I wanted to do with my career.

ADVERTISEMENT

I beat a lot of guys in other organizations, even in this organization. But the main thing was to go up to featherweight to rebrand. I want to show Patchy 2.0. I haven’t had fun in a long time because I’m cutting so much weight to make the weight.”

Currently, Patchy Mix is set to face Kyoma Akimoto at RIZIN 52 on March 6, and he will be looking to make a strong statement. As he begins this new phase of his career, do you think he could eventually return to the UFC after resolving the legal issues related to the Magomedov fight? Let us know in the comments section below.