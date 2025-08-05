Sacked UFC Fighter Reveals Debt Pressure Behind Career-Ending Injury Risk at UFC 286

Last month, a harrowing attack on PFL champion Timur Khizriev sent shockwaves through the MMA community. The incident unfolded outside his home in Makhachkala, where two masked men ambushed him and fired five close-range shots. Though seriously wounded, Khizriev fought back and managed to survive the attack.

In a stunning revelation, it emerged that Khizriev had taken out a mortgage loan from one of his attackers to buy a car—leaving behind a staggering debt of $382,000. The story quickly made headlines, exposing how severe financial burdens can spiral into violent, life-or-death scenarios. Now, former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev finds himself caught in a similarly eye-opening situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mokaev Comes Clean to UFC About Shocking UFC 286 Decision Following Brutal Injury

Dana White cut the Manchester-based fighter from the promotion last year, reportedly because he was too difficult to work with and allegedly disrespected UFC Performance Institute staff. Still clinging to hopes of a UFC return, Muhammad Mokaev has kept himself in the spotlight and recently appeared in an interview with flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson.

AD

During their conversation, Johnson revisited Muhammad Mokaev’s gritty performance at UFC 286 against Jafel Filho—a bout remembered for its elite-level grappling exchanges. Despite being the crowd favorite, the Russian-Brit found himself in deep trouble in the final round when Filho locked in a brutal kneebar. Mokaev’s refusal to tap, even with visible agony, sparked criticism from fans who questioned whether he was putting pride over health.

After the fight, Muhammad Mokaev admitted the submission attempt left his knee in “crazy pain.” Until now, the reason behind his refusal to tap had remained unclear. But in his conversation with Johnson, ‘the Punisher’ offered a surprising explanation: “Before that fight, I bought a Mercedes and I told them I’ll pay you half now and half after the fight. In the middle of the fight, I remembered I need to pay the money, so I needed to survive that.”

via Imago UFC CEO DANA WHITE with post event media during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Etihad Campus, SportCity, Manchester, England on the 27 July 2024. Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-6350-0002

Since being cut from the Dana White & Co., Muhammad Mokaev has continued his career with Bahrain-based BRAVE CF, while also showcasing his grappling and karate abilities in organizations like ADXC and Karate Combat. Still, his heart remains with the UFC. Mokaev has consistently tried to get Dana White’s attention, never hesitating to mention White’s name—especially after the white quietly offered him financial help follow a car accident shortly after his release from the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Muhammad Mokaev throws Dana White a lifeline as comeback talks simmer

Dana White has clearly stated that Muhammad Mokaev won’t return to the UFC. Meanwhile, the promotion struggles with ongoing issues in the flyweight division. Alexandre Pantoja has ruled the division for nearly two years, successfully defending his title four times and clearing out most of the competition. His dominance, though impressive, has stripped the weight class of its intrigue and freshness.

White’s efforts to revitalize the division haven’t paid off. Just last year, he brought in Japanese standout and RIZIN star Kai Asakura, fast-tracking him into a title shot. But Pantoja swiftly extinguished that hype, leaving the division right back where it started. With few fresh contenders left in the mix, 23-year-old Joshua Van stands out as one of the few exciting prospects on the UFC roster.

Amid the uncertainty, Muhammad Mokaev has once again entered the conversation. Speaking to The National following his recent win over Tomas Assis at 971 FC 2, Mokaev said: “I believe I am the only one who can beat Pantoja in that division. I always train and am ready to go, maybe I just cut down on burgers and fizzy drinks, the rest I do the same wherever I am, in the UFC… My main goal is to become the best in the world in my weight category. Right now, I face some adversity in my career but winning the [UFC] belt will taste much better.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White cut the Manchester-based fighter following his win at UFC 304, citing undisclosed out-of-competition issues and dissatisfaction from UFC matchmakers and Hunter Campbell, but there is no verified record that Mokaev “disrespected Performance Institute staff”. Despite the cut, Mokaev has remained vocal by often mentioning White, to keep the UFC spotlight on him.

While his UFC future remains unclear, the question now is whether Dana White might reconsider and reopen the door for the Dagestani-British fighter’s return. Stay tuned for further updates.