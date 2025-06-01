Sad Reality Behind 96% of Elon Musk’s Exposed in Joe Rogan’s Confession

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is often seen as a polarizing figure in the media. He’s dished out many controversial statements, making a few enemies, but has also had his fair share of friends, including Joe Rogan. The MMA commentator and podcaster recently made a staggering revelation about Musk and how the media targets the world’s richest man with unfair narratives.

Joe Rogan shared the details of a recent finding, claiming it showed how the media has a vendetta against Elon Musk. Almost all the news concerning the Tesla CEO is overwhelmingly “negative.” But when it comes to covering the news, that puts Elon Musk in a positive light, there’s not much of it. Rogan brought that up because he revealed how Musk helped the NASA astronauts, who were stuck in space.

Yes, Elon Musk played a vital role in bringing back Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were up in space for 286 days. Their Boeing Starliner spacecraft faced technical issues. The South African-born billionaire’s SpaceX craft, the Crew Dragon—docked to the International Space Station—helped bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth safely. But here’s the kicker? There wasn’t much talk about it in the media.

“Recently, they showed that 96 percent of all the stories that mainstream media prints about Elon are negative,” Joe Rogan told Aaron Rodgers on the #2325 JRE episode. “Meanwhile, the guy saved those f—ing people trapped up in space. You didn’t hear a peep about that. He’s revolutionizing space travel, revolutionizing satellite internet capabilities, and the availability all over the world. It’s crazy. It’s really crazy.”



Joe Rogan has been friends with Elon Musk for a while, and he’s got some inside information from the billionaire after he joined President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Along the way, Musk claims to have revealed how the government funds are being misused, which doesn’t seem to come under the legal radar.

“He said that some of the money, there was billions of dollars that was written out with no receipts at all. He said that if this was a public company, they’d be de-listed and all the executives would be thrown in prison. But in the government, it’s just like standard practice,” Rogan added. Despite the negativity surrounding Elon Musk, he doesn’t seem to care about it. He even made it clear once during an interview with a pretty defiant statement. Let’s see what he had to say.

Elon Musk’s blunt message to the blackmailing advertisers

Elon Musk, a self-professed staunch advocate of free speech, often rubs people the wrong way for being vocal on a wide range of issues. Some of his posts on X weren’t to his advertisers’ liking, and in 2023, they threatened to boycott his platform. Musk, being Musk, did not apologize to those advertisers in question and responded to them with a profanity-laced statement.

“I hope they stop. Don’t advertise. If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f— yourself,” Elon Musk stated at the DealBook conference in 2023. “Is that clear? I hope it is.” As Joe Rogan already mentioned, Musk sounded off on the media for their lack of proper coverage, speaking to the claim that most of the headlines concerning him are negative and poorly reported.

Elon Musk may be a polarizing figure, but he’s got all the support he needs. What do you think about Joe Rogan’s claims of the media’s bias toward his friend Elon Musk? Is it justified or is there some truth to his portrayal by the media? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.