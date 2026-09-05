Salahdine Parnasse’s Max Holloway Callout Sparks Debate Among UFC Paris Viewers After Dan Hooker Stoppage

Salahdine Parnasse didn’t just make his UFC debut. He made a statement. In front of a fired-up home crowd at UFC Paris tonight, the former two-division KSW champ absolutely humiliated veteran Dan Hooker with a vicious first-round KO, then wasted zero time calling for another big-name UFC opponent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My dream fight is Max Holloway,” Parnasse said in his post-fight interview. “You know, Max Holloway is the division. Big respect, Max Holloway. My dream fight is Max Holloway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good condition, legend of UFC, BMF belt, you know, legendary. I want to fight Max Holloway, Top five UFC, I want.”

The Frenchman’s callout came just moments after he’d officially thrown his hat into the lightweight contender mix. And honestly, what better way to introduce yourself? ‘Lion of Atlas’ needed just 2:25 to put Dan Hooker out, outlanding him 14-11 in significant strikes in a fight that barely had time to get going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both men came out looking to make their mark, but Salahdine Parnasse didn’t need long to find the crack.

Imago September 4, 2026, Paris, Ile De France, France: Dan Hooker of Australia VS Salahdine Parnasse of France during their weigh-ins ahead of the UFC Paris Fight Night on September 4, 2026, at Accor Arena in Paris, France. UFC Paris Fight Night Weigh-Ins PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc313 20260904_zsp_c313_039 Copyright: xFaresxChafaix

The French MMA prospect drilled ‘The Hangman’ with a nasty middle kick that clearly did some damage, with the City Kickboxing veteran visibly wincing as he tried to shake it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the 28-year-old saw it. And he pounced. The Frenchman followed up with a barrage of heavy, clubbing punches, sending Dan Hooker tumbling to the canvas. A few more shots were all it took before the referee had seen enough and waved it off at 2 minutes and 35 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Salahdine Parnasse, it was about as brutal an introduction to the UFC as you could ask for. The 28-year-old had spent years making a name for himself outside the promotion, winning titles in two weight classes in KSW and arriving in Paris with a serious reputation.

It wouldn’t be a lie to claim that plenty of people already saw him as one of the best fighters in the world who hadn’t yet stepped inside the Octagon. Dan Hooker, meanwhile, had a very different job on his hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Hangman’ headed into UFC Paris desperate to snap a two-fight losing streak after back-to-back defeats against Arman Tsarukyan and Benoit Saint-Denis. Dan Hooker had admitted before the fight that being tough and throwing a ton of strikes simply wasn’t going to cut it anymore against the UFC’s best.

The numbers, such as 4.82 significant strikes landed per minute with a 77% takedown defense rate, suggested he still had plenty of weapons in his arsenal, but against Salahdine Parnasse, all that experience and firepower couldn’t save ‘The Hangman’ once the Frenchman found his opening.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the loss stung even more, considering what Hooker had already dealt with before stepping into the Octagon. The New Zealander revealed that he’d received death threats from some French fans during the buildup to UFC Paris.

Still, ‘The Hangman’ made it clear he wasn’t about to let the hostile reception get in his head. Love him or hate him, he was going to fight. Unfortunately for Dan Hooker, that confidence didn’t count for much once the cage door closed. ‘Lion of Atlas’ made sure of that just seconds into the fight.

‘The Hangman’ now finds himself staring down an uncertain next chapter, although, to be fair, he’d already planned to vanish for a bit after UFC Paris. Before the fight, Dan Hooker revealed that he and his teammates were heading straight to Ibiza once the dust settled, and he’d only booked a one-way ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Me and the boys are off to Ibiza,” Hooker told Fox Sports. “We’re having a good time and I only have a one-way ticket. My manager is so confident in my after-partying skills that they didn’t even bother to book me a return flight.

“We’ll be stuck in Europe for a while. I’ll give myself a couple of weeks. I’ll disappear. I will disappear – but I will be back.”

For Salahdine Parnasse, however, the attention immediately turned toward what could be next. The Frenchman already had his eyes on what comes next, and he thinks Max Holloway is the perfect man to welcome him to the UFC’s lightweight elite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans, though? Not exactly on the same page. While the 28-year-old seems more than ready to test himself against the BMF champion, many fans aren’t convinced ‘Blessed’ should be the one answering that call.

Fans divided over Salahdine Parnasse calling out Max Holloway after UFC Paris win

Salahdine Parnasse’s performance at UFC Paris convinced some fans that he belongs in the UFC’s lightweight title picture immediately, with several fans believing Max Holloway would be an ideal next opponent.

“Max Holloway is an easy fight for this guy. Give Him Charles Do Bronx,” one fan wrote. Another fan saw the matchup as a natural progression after Parnasse’s spectacular debut, “Salahdine called out Max Holloway and that’s an even better fight. Fantastic debut.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the fight to make tbh,” a fan agreed.

However, not everyone was convinced. Some fans felt ‘Lion of Atlas’ had not yet done enough to prove he belongs among the division’s elite, particularly because his first UFC opponent was already coming off consecutive losses.

“Obviously, Parnasse is good, but Hooker is just so washed that it’s hard to gauge if he’s top 5,” a fan wrote. Another fan mocked Parnasse for immediately targeting Holloway: “Parnasse generally thinks he will fight Max Holloway after getting a fluke win 🤣.”

More chimed in with comments such as “Dude got a free win against a BSD victim and think he’s top 5 level 🤣,” “Max would fold him lmao,” and “Who TF is this guy lmao.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were far more impressed by what they had just witnessed. Former UFC fighter Derek Brunson was among those giving Salahdine Parnasse his flowers.

“Salahdine Parnasse is one to watch. The hype of real,” Brunson wrote.

One focused on the sequence that ended the fight and predicted that the lightweight division now has a legitimate new contender. “Parnasse devastates Hooker with a body kick and then folds him with follow-up shots. That’s the debut he was looking for. 155 has a new contender.”

Another fan simply declared the Frenchman as the real deal, “Salahdine Parnasse just demolished Dan Hooker. As advertised, Salahdine Parnasse is the real f—— deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good deal, looking forward to seeing more of him,” another viewer added.

“I cannot believe people thought Dan Hooker would beat Salahdine Parnasse,” another chimed in.

The 28-year-old couldn’t have asked for a better launchpad. In just 145 seconds, ‘Lion of Atlas’ went from highly touted newcomer to one of the hottest names in the lightweight division.

Whether Max Holloway is actually waiting for him next remains to be seen, but one thing’s already clear: Salahdine Parnasse has arrived, and he’s not here to sneakily ease his way into the UFC.