Scared of Dana White’s Gambling, Joe Rogan Draws Bold Parallel Between Michael Jordan and $200M Comedian

“Hanging out with him gambling will give you the craziest f–king anxiety,” Joe Rogan said about Dana White’s gambling addiction during a conversation with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. For ordinary people, putting a significant sum of money at risk might wipe out their savings. But for the UFC head honcho, the thrill of winning cash in a casino seems to outweigh that fear. However, it’s not just White who has a history with gambling! Two other big stars have faced the same problem.

According to a Page Six article, Chris Colombo, the youngest son of the late crime-family godfather Joseph Colombo, dropped a bombshell. He revealed that comedian Bill Cosby, who has a $200 million fortune, used to drop thousands of dollars on his favorite NFL team back in the 1980s. This revelation has raised questions about the American TV personality. However, the podcast king argues that Cosby’s status as a legendary comedian and television figure shouldn’t be diminished, even comparing the basketball legend’s gambling habits.

Joe Rogan draws a parallel between Bill Cosby and Michael Jordan’s gambling addiction

In The Joe Rogan Experience Episode 2373, with Dave Landau, the UFC color commentator said, “He was one of the greatest of all time. And took it away from him because he likes to gamble? Guess what, that’s also probably why he’s so good, cause he was wild! He’s a wild boy. Jordan. Degenerate gambler. The greatest basketball player to ever walk the f—ing earth! Comes from the same place, man! It comes from the same place.”

Whether gambling actually played a part in Cosby reaching greatness doesn’t have much support. However, a CBS article noted that Michael Jordan once admitted in an interview with Ahmad Rashad, “I have a competition problem,” making it clear that risking money wasn’t the issue. It was his sheer desire to win that pushed him. But that’s not the full extent of Joe Rogan’s curiosity—he’s always been intrigued by how gambling really works.

The podcast king was also curious about how the gambling industry actually operates, especially the most famous form of gambling – the casino machines. In one of his episodes, he explored the myths surrounding casinos and what they don’t do to stay profitable. So, let’s dive into that as well.

JRE guest reveals crazy Casino myths

Other than sports betting, casinos are one of the places where people love to risk their money. Gambling has been part of human history since 1638, originating from the Great Council of Venice, Italy (according to Wikipedia), known as the first European gambling house. Naturally, curiosity about how it works has enticed many people, and one of them is Michael Easter, author and director of Men’s Health magazine.

On JRE Episode #2039, Easter said, “So, I went into journalist mode and I started making calls. The first group of people that I called turned out to be a dead end. So, who I call are the people who are effectively anti-gambling researchers. These researchers have an anti-gambling bent. So, they tell me all sorts of strange things, like ‘Oh, the casinos don’t have a clock.’”

But that’s not all. Easter also revealed that casino slot machines only play in the key of C and that the design avoids right angles, which somehow helps people relax and engages the rational part of the brain less. He added, “They’re like those myths we’ve heard. Like the slot machines only play in the key of C, which relaxes people and relaxes their wallets. Casinos don’t have right angles. Right angles activate their rational part of the brain.”

The studies around human behavior in gambling houses are vast and complex, which should be analyzed by experts. But with that said, what do you think about Joe Rogan’s comments on Bill Cosby and Michael Jordan’s gambling habits? Let us know in the comments below.