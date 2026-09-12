Scoring Controversy Strikes UFC Noche Main Card During Lackluster Heavyweight Fight

Top-ranked heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Waldo Cortes Acosta entered the Octagon tonight with expectations of putting on a show for the audience. However, their lackluster showdown on the UFC Noche main card brought nothing but scoring controversy and scorching backlash from the fans.

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Both fighters were looking to get back into the win column after suffering losses in their last fights. But neither fighter showed the urgency needed to make a statement, as the heavyweights bored the crowd with 15 minutes of painfully slow action. In the end, it was Curtis Blaydes who won the bout via a 29–28, 29–28, 29–28 unanimous decision. However, the heavyweight fight quickly became embroiled in controversy after the UFC revealed the judges’ scorecard.

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All three judges scored the rounds differently for Acosta, raising eyebrows among fans. Judge Mike Bell scored the second round in the Dominican fighter’s favor, Eric Colon gave ‘Salsa Boy’ the third round, while the third judge, Andrew Topps, scored the first round for Acosta, with all three judges awarding him a 10.

Imago March 7, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 7:Curtis Blaydes steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at UFC APEX on March 7, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada /PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20250307_zsa_p175_018 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Because of that, fans grew furious over the scorecards and ripped the judges to shreds over their glaring discrepancies in scoring the fight.

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Fans blast judges after Curtis Blaydes’ UFC Noche victory sparks scoring controversy

Ok so the judges had no clue how to score this huh? 2 judges gave Curtis round 3? Robbery

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29-28 acosta what was that

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Its sad, they show us that terrible scorecard and do absolutely nothing with this judges

This legit proves how retarded these judges are all 3 judges gave Waldo different rounds

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What did blaydes do in rd 1 other than the td

Embarrassing. I’m dead serious when I say death sentence puts on better fights than whatever that was.

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Curtis Blaydes beats Waldo Cortes Acosta at least 29-28 #UFCNoche. Boring as f—k to watch, a couple minutes of Blaydes’ wrestling early turned Waldo into your average heavyweight fat blob

I don’t wanna hear that fat bum Waldo talk about Tom Aspinall ever again. You are not fit to even hold pads for us