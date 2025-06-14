Sean Brady Exposes Ian Garry, Belal Muhammad Fight Dismissed

If lightweight is the toughest division, in terms of having a murderer’s row of highly skilled fighters, then the welterweight division is perhaps the deepest. And with Islam Makhachev moving up from 155 lbs to challenge for 170-lb champion Jack Della Maddalena’s belt, the division just got deeper. Amidst it all, Ian Garry may have just dropped a bombshell: he wants former champ Belal Muhammad next. The two have been feuding behind the scenes, but just as the hype began to build, Sean Brady entered the mix, throwing a wrench into everything before an official announcement could even drop.

“I believe Belal lost to JDM due to his EGO trying to stand and bang when he should have taken JDM down. Surely he won’t try to stand and bang with me? Surely not. I am going to box the ears off you because I’m the best in this division, hands down. Belal, learn from your last loss and never ever, ever try and stand and bang with me,” said Garry in his recent footage on his Instagram handle.

Having fought and defeated Carlos Prates, Ian Garry is confident that he’s just one fight away from cementing his status as the next title contender. To make that happen, he has called out Belal Muhammad—after all, who better to face than a former champion? Reacting to his callout, the former welterweight champion took to his X handle to add a statement, “I’ll see you at MSG.” So, does that mean they will face each other? Well, in a perfect world, that simple statement might have meant exactly that.

When asked about the recent back-and-forth between Ian Garry and Belal Muhammad, Sean Brady said, “I know it’s not [happening]. He’s just trying to stir the pot… Me and Ian are fighting next.” Since his victory over former welterweight champion Leon Edwards, Brady has been eyeing the 170 lbs title. However, he knows he needs another win to earn a shot at the belt—and who better to face than ‘The Future’?

While having a conversation with Ariel Helwani, Sean Brady made his intentions clear on fighting with Ian Garry, “I’m fine with it—me and Ian. People are very surprised I keep saying that. Like, ‘Oh, you don’t want the title shot?'”

He further added, “Of course I want the title shot, but there’s still Shavkat [Rakhmonov] there, there’s Islam saying he’s moving up, you’ve got Kamaru [Usman] and [Joaquin] Buckley saying whoever wins [at UFC Atlanta is] getting a title shot. We’re all going to have to fight. I’m going to have to fight Ian Garry eventually. Why not just do it now and get it out of the way, if I’m as good as I think I am?”

With calls coming from both Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad, Ian Garry will have to choose his poison. Interestingly, ‘The Future’ had earlier dismissed Brady’s claim to a title shot, further intensifying the tension between him and the American.

Ian Garry shuts down Sean Brady’s call for a title shot

Sean Brady’s dominant victory over Leon Edwards was praiseworthy, and many would argue that he deserves a title shot more than anyone else. However, Ian Garry would beg to differ. Ahead of his fight against Carlos Prates, Garry sat down with Ariel Helwani to discuss the state of the welterweight division. Speaking to Helwani, ‘The Future’ dismissed Brady’s call for a title shot

“When I knock out Prates and I’ve just come off the back of that really, really close fight with Shavkat, and Shavkat is injured because of it… Who do you want to see Belal fight next? You want to see him fight Sean Brady next? Or do you want to see him fight Ian Machado Garry? What’s the bigger fight? If you’re the UFC and you’re deciding on a PPV and who the main event is… It’s obvious. It’s me. I get the attention. I get people riled up, love me or hate me, I’m the best in the world, and it’s my job to show it,” said Garry.

The welterweight division is constantly shifting, with Jack Della Maddalena as the new champion and Islam Makhachev jumping on the bandwagon, and it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the weight class. Interestingly, we might also witness Ian Garry’s next fight within the next few months. So who will he end up facing? Will it be Belal Muhammad or the #2-ranked Sean Brady? Sounds off in the comments.