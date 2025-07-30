Sean Brady Sends Prayers to Rival Shavkat Rakhmonov & Family After Being Called Out for Bad Timing

Sean Brady was just trying to line up his next fight. On a recent episode of his podcast, he called his shot, laid out the next move, and made it clear who he wanted next. But before the words could even make waves, a fan dropped a comment that changed everything. So, what happened?

In a clip from The BradyBagz Show podcast shared on Instagram, along with his co-host UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer, the No. 2-ranked welterweight voiced his annoyance over the state of the division. He’s been calling for a fight with Ian Machado Garry for months, but nothing has materialized.

Brady shared, “People, like, keep tagging me and sh– like about Ian saying he’s waiting for… He did like a front flip into a pool was like, if no one’s fighting me I’m gonna go to the Olympics. It’s like brother I’m trying to fight you like and it’s a– because I was number one, now I’m number two I’m calling this kid out for months who’s number six and nothing’s happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He even stressed that he doesn’t believe Ian Garry is avoiding him because he’s “scared”, but Brady’s tired of waiting. Then came the twist: he’s willing to wait, but only for one man: Shavkat Rakhmonov.

AD

Brady added, “I seen through a little birdie that Shavkat was saying something about him coming back in November or December. So I want to fight soon, but I would wait and fight him (Shavkat) at MSG on the same card as Jack and Islam”, calling it a “true number one contender”.

It sounded like the perfect set-up until a fan wrote in the comment section for the post, “Bad timing bro his family just got into a serious car accident.” And so, the welterweight contender didn’t hesitate to set the record straight. “This was shot Sunday morning, we had no idea,” Brady replied. “I am praying for everybody’s families involved.”

via Imago December 2, 2023, AUSTIN, TEXAS, United States: Austin, TX- Sean Brady during his fight in Welterweight Bout during UFC FIGHT NIGHT event at Moody Center, Austin United States AUSTIN United States – ZUMAr187 20231202_zsp_r187_035 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Sean Brady’s quick response helped clear up the confusion. It also showed that while he may be relentless in the cage, he knows when to show respect outside it. After all, Brady’s interest in fighting Rakhmonov isn’t out of nowhere. After his dominant win over former champion Leon Edwards in London, the 32-year-old has become one of the most feared names in the division. Rakhmonov, meanwhile, remains undefeated at 19-0. It’s a perfect clash between two surging contenders.

‘Nomad’ hasn’t fought since his short-notice win over Garry in December 2024. He was originally booked to face then-champion Belal Muhammad, but ‘Remember the Name’ pulled out with an injury. Then came Rakhmonov’s own setback, a knee injury that derailed his title hopes even further. And now, with his family having gone through a harrowing accident, questions still remain about when he will step back into the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean Brady’s call-out comes at a tough time for Shavkat Rakhmonov and his family

Just before Sean Brady’s podcast went live, heartbreak struck behind the scenes. Shavkat Rakhmonov’s family had reportedly been involved in a terrifying car crash on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway in Kazakhstan.

According to local reports, a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 overturned after the driver lost control. Two people tragically died in the accident. The surviving passengers? Rakhmonov’s wife, Gulayim, and their young son. Reports also indicated that the Department of Health confirmed their condition as moderate but stable. They were treated at Shu Municipal Hospital in line with clinical protocols. Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later in the day, it was revealed that Rakhmonov’s wife and son had checked themselves out of the hospital and returned to Almaty. A statement from the hospital press office confirmed, “The injured individuals checked themselves out of Shu Municipal Hospital after writing a formal notice and departed for Almaty. They stated that they had no complaints regarding the medical institution.”

What makes the incident even more emotional is Shavkat Rakhmonov’s silence. He has yet to speak publicly or post on social media about the accident. This backdrop is what made Sean Brady’s timing so jarring for some. While the American fighter meant no harm, fans were quick to point out the insensitivity, even if it was unintentional. The situation became a reminder that behind every fighter is a real life, one that can be shattered in an instant.