Sean O’Malley Defies Dana White and Joe Rogan With Honest Take on $15.10 Billion Industry

The UFC, the leading organization in mixed martial arts, has officially partnered with the Cellular Performance Institute (CPI), a global leader in advanced stem cell and regenerative medicine. As part of this new global marketing deal, CPI’s branding will now be featured at some of the UFC’s most high-profile events. As the UFC’s first-ever Official Global Stem Cell Therapy Partner, CPI is set to receive prominent branding inside the iconic Octagon during select Pay-Per-View and Fight Night events.

One of the biggest advocates of Stem Cell therapy is UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. Stem cell therapy has quickly become a game-changer in modern medicine. By harvesting cells from sources like bone marrow or fat tissue, doctors can help regenerate damaged areas in the body. Offering a cutting-edge alternative to conventional performance-enhancing methods. The treatment has earned praise from top-tier athletes like MMA veteran Liam Harrison and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, both of whom credit it with extending and rejuvenating their athletic careers.

During one of his conversations with Eryk Anders on his JRE podcast, Rogan spoke at length about the benefits. Anders pointed out the toll that UFC fighters endure, often dealing with injuries to multiple parts of the body. From his own experience, he’s become a firm believer in the power of stem cell therapy. However, former UFC champion Sean O’Malley doesn’t quite think the same. While speaking on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, ‘Suga’ made some serious claims. He said, “Nothing happened. I was there, I was in Tijuana, and I was getting you know, stem cells like, Hey, we’ll do it for free. I’m like, All right. And yeah, not worth it. I don’t know what I was thinking.”

In 2024, the global stem cell market was valued at approximately $15.1 billion. With rapid advancements in regenerative medicine, it’s projected to grow significantly—reaching an estimated $28.89 billion by 2030. This surge reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.41% between 2025 and 2030. While Sean O’Malley may not have gotten any benefit from it, Joe Rogan knows quite a few who have. In the past, he openly praised Aaron Rodgers for turning to stem cell therapy, highlighting it as a smart and forward-thinking choice.

Not Sean O’Malley but stem cell therapy helped Aaron Rodgers recover quickly

Being a professional athlete is no easy task—whether you’re in the cage, on the field, or on the court, the physical demands are relentless. Injuries come with the territory. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows that reality better than most. Now 41, Rodgers remains a key figure for the New York Jets, defying the odds as he continues to compete at the highest level. Like many athletes striving to preserve their longevity, Rodgers turned to stem cell therapy. The cutting-edge treatment has played a pivotal role in helping him stay healthy, bounce back from injuries, and maintain peak performance well into his 40s.

In episode #2242 of his podcast, Joe Rogan sat down with Bert Sorin and opened up about Aaron Rodgers’ journey with stem cell therapy. Rogan revealed that Rodgers had been warned by doctors and conventional medical experts to steer clear of the treatment. But instead of following their advice, Rodgers trusted his instincts and went ahead with it. According to Rogan, that decision proved to be a game-changer—completely transforming Rodgers’ body and playing a major role in his continued success. He said, “Aaron Rodgers was explaining this to me—that his doctors were telling him not to do stem cells after he got his Achilles fixed. He’s like, ‘What are you talking about?”

Rogan further pointed out how using Stem Cell therapy helped him recover quickly. He further added, “Yeah, like shut the f— up.’ And so, of course, he did stem cells, and, of course, he recovered way better than expected, and, of course, he was back three months earlier than they thought he could ever be.” What’s your stance on stem cell therapy? With its growing popularity among elite athletes, do you think WADA should revisit its restrictions? Drop your thoughts in the comments below—we’d love to hear your take.