Sean O’Malley Reminisces Meteoric UFC Rise Fueled by Joe Rogan and Snoop Dogg

Who’s really going to argue that Sean O’Malley isn’t one of the biggest names in MMA today, especially in the UFC? Just a few weeks back on his TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley floated the idea that he might never fight again. Was he joking? Probably. The 30-year-old is fresh off back-to-back title losses to bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili, most recently getting submitted at UFC 316 in June. Still, Sean O’Malley later made it clear he’s not done yet. After fighting twice in 2024, he says he plans to keep that same pace this year.

It’s worth clarifying here that O’Malley is no longer the bantamweight champion, a status he held briefly after defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 in 2023. His title reign ended with consecutive losses to Merab Dvalishvili, who now controls the division.

As one of the UFC’s biggest stars, fans have been eagerly awaiting his next move. “Suga” has long hinted at a potential jump to featherweight, and his latest comments suggest the move is closer than ever. Speaking to TMZ Sports, O’Malley admitted that the cut to 135 pounds has been difficult, saying, “145 [featherweight] will happen in the future, yeah probably, most likely. But I still got work down at 135.” And now, with all the talk about his next steps, Sean O’Malley recently looked back on his meteoric UFC rise, a journey fueled by none other than Joe Rogan and Snoop Dogg. So what did he say?

Sean O’Malley has plenty to look back on with pride

A few days ago, The MMA Lab featured UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley on their Between Rounds Podcast. The discussion explored his early days at the gym, the lessons he carried forward, and his vision for life inside and outside the Octagon. At one point, a reporter reminded O’Malley of his breakout moment on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017, when Snoop Dogg happened to provide commentary during his fight. In case you don’t remember, that night, Sean O’Malley scored a 1st round knockout against Alfred Khashakyan that caught the attention of fans worldwide. He recalled, “Snoop had happened to be commentating…he only did one season of that and it happened to be my episode. That knockout, like that was luck. I was so lucky that he was doing that.”

The reporter pointed out how perfectly Snoop’s style of commentary fit O’Malley’s image. During that fight, Snoop repeatedly shouted his name in excitement, comparing the lanky young fighter to himself. “Look at the skinny pong and Snoop is all along and stringy…‘O’Malley!’ And then Urijah Faber trying to get a sentence in, and Snoop just yell ‘O’Malley.’” The recognition, mixed with the viral knockout, became the first push toward Sugar’s rise to stardom. But that wasn’t all.

The reporter then brought up another unforgettable moment: O’Malley’s UFC 222 victory over Andre Soukhamthath in 2018, where he broke his foot during the fight. Unable to stand, O’Malley laid flat on the canvas as Joe Rogan crouched beside him for the post-fight interview. O’Malley acknowledged the uniqueness of that exchange. “That was iconic,” he said, as the reporter recalled his words in that moment: “And you said, ‘I fu–ing love you, Joe Rogan.’”

The conversation wrapped with the reporter highlighting O’Malley’s ability to seize big moments, whether it was shouting “Welcome to the Sugar Show” after beating José Alberto Quiñónez or connecting with Rogan after a painful win. The reporter asked, “People get lost in those things, and you don’t seem to. What do you think that’s about?”O’Malley didn’t try to overanalyze it. “I don’t know. I feel like I was just…I don’t have a good answer for that one.” With an 18-3 record, Sean O’Malley has already created plenty of iconic moments inside the UFC, and he’s determined to keep adding to that legacy. But beyond the Octagon, O’Malley is also looking to expand his horizons. How, you ask?

Sean O’Malley vs Gervonta Davis dream fight edges closer

While managing the UFC’s day-to-day grind, Dana White and his team are building hype for the super middleweights Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford that is set to collide on September 13, in partnership with Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh. Amid the recent slowdown in crossover buzz, retired UFC star Dustin Poirier weighed in during the UFC 319 broadcast, returning to the ESPN MMA desk to share his insights on the evolving combat sports landscape.

When asked which athlete from another sport he would like to see in MMA, Poirier immediately brought up Sean O’Malley and Gervonta Davis. “I would like to mix some boxing. You know the MMA guys have gone over to boxing. I would love to see some boxing guys come over to MMA, you know, like, put your boy [Gervonta] Davis in there with, with Sugar Sean or something. Throw a couple of leg kicks,” Poirier said with a grin.

On Reddit’s r/MMA and across X, threads about a potential O’Malley vs Davis clash rack up thousands of comments, with many arguing O’Malley’s unorthodox striking could trouble a pure boxer in four-ounce gloves — while boxing purists counter that Davis’ power and precision would end it quickly. The split debate highlights the growing appetite for crossover fights, even if UFC president Dana White has not shown interest in booking this particular matchup.

The rivalry between Tank Davis and Sean O’Malley is already well-documented, with the two trading barbs for years. The conversation intensified after the 30-0 fighter’s coach claimed his fighter could knock out the former bantamweight champion. O’Malley quickly fired back, suggesting six months of training before stepping into the boxing ring to settle the score. For now, though, the dream matchup remains on hold, with both fighters focused on their own sports. That said, what are your thoughts on this matchup? Do you think Sean O’Malley could beat Gervonta Davis if the two were to fight next?