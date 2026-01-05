Sean O’Malley Says UFC White House Victory Could Push Him Toward Retirement

Sean O’Malley could fight for the last time this year. The former UFC bantamweight champion is coming off a rough stretch, having lost back-to-back bouts to Merab Dvalishvili. For ‘Suga’, these weren’t just normal losses; they hit hard and really tested his career. However, initially he shut down retirement calls but claims he’s going to put his life into “perspective,” way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, Sean O’Malley is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 324. He will face Song Yadong at the T-Mobile Arena, to work his way back into title contention against reigning bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the White House event. Last November, O’Malley hinted at retirement. Back then, most didn’t take it seriously, but now the 31-year-old is dead serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory that could make O’Malley rethink his fighting future

“That’s what’s next (Petr Yan). I’m gonna go out there, take care of Song, and that’s what’s next. It just makes sense. 2026. Gonna be lit. Take care of Song. Take care of Peter, doing well is gonna blow up. I’m gonna retire. This might be the last sugar year,” said Sean O’Malley on his show.

For now, the UFC White House event will take place on June 14, on the eve of President Donald Trump’s birthday. At this stage, the promotion has linked only a few superstar-level fighters to the card, with Conor McGregor on top, as the Irishman wants to fight in front of the elites. Now, Sean O’Malley is targeting a rematch with Petr Yan after their first meeting in 2022.

Outside the Octagon, O’Malley has stayed busy growing his brands and business ventures, following a path similar to Conor McGregor’s. He now owns a gym and is working to develop more fighters for the UFC. Most importantly, he’s doing it for his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, he shared plans to expand it, saying, “Hopefully, I have a couple more kids in the next five, ten years. Have a goddamn squad,” Sean O’Malley added.

However, ‘Suga’ does not see retirement as an easy choice. Last year, he admitted he felt “terrified” of retirement, though he later clarified that he was joking. Still, as a father to a young daughter, O’Malley wants to spend more time with his child and, at the same time, focus on securing his family’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Outside of fighting, O’Malley has built a powerful presence in the podcast space, and on top of that, he co-owns several business ventures. He runs “W,” a men’s personal care brand alongside Jake Paul that continues to expand, and in addition, he also owns the “Doing Well” consumer lifestyle brand, which he is rebuilding from the ground up.

‘Suga’ even sold his house to fully invest in the project. That said, a potential fight at the UFC White House event could ultimately change everything and help him recoup those investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petr Yan is already on O’Malley’s mind

Petr Yan has also given the green light for a potential fight against Sean O’Malley at the UFC White House event. With an opponent like ‘Suga’, whose marketability explodes on Instagram and social media, Yan has confirmed his intentions. Meanwhile, while preparing for UFC 324, O’Malley is also keeping the White House event in mind.

“Honestly, I’m getting ready for Peter still too. Like, I know I can’t look past Song, which I’m not—not taking Song lightly,” the former champion said on his podcast.

Now, Dana White and company are expected to release an update about the card in February. Last year, at an event, Donald Trump hinted at “8-9” title fights for the UFC White House event in June, but three champions have already decided to skip it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, O’Malley now has the revised numbers. “I’m preparing for him, both preparing for Petr too, paying him up. John Enix said there were like six or seven title fights on the White House card. There’s girls’ classes too. Girls-we, there’s six title fights,” Sean O’Malley added.

What’s your take on Sean O’Malley competing at the UFC White House event? At 31, do you think it would be the right time for him to hang up his gloves? Share your thoughts below.