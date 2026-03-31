Sean O’Malley Admits He’s Jealous of Ilia Topuria’s Deal With $1.5B Brand

Ilia Topuria is now building a profile that stretches into luxury markets most fighters never touch. An undefeated record and two belts already make him an outlier inside the cage. But the latest move, signing with Richard Mille, a company valued at over $1.5 billion, pushes him into a different lane entirely. That’s a space usually reserved for names like Rafael Nadal or Formula One drivers, not MMA fighters.

And that’s exactly why people are noticing, including Sean O’Malley. Speaking on the ‘BroMalley Show’ podcast recently, the former bantamweight champion didn’t try to downplay it or spin it. He said it straight.

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“I think it’s great,” O’Malley shared, “The one though, I am jealous, I’m not jealous of that. I am jealous. I haven’t felt the jealousy emotion in a long time. And I felt it when Tim sent me a screenshot: Elia signs with Richard Mille. I was like, oh, that’s sick.”

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That word, “jealous”, isn’t something you hear often from fighters at that level. But in this case, it makes sense. Because Sean O’Malley isn’t exactly struggling for attention or sponsorships himself. Far from it. He’s built one of the strongest personal brands in the UFC, with deals across multiple sectors with brands like Sanabul, Crypto.com, Venum, and Reebok.

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He’s visible, marketable, and already ahead of most of his peers when it comes to business or social media presence. But this is luxury positioning by Ilia Topuria.

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‘El Matador’ becoming the first combat sports athlete to sign with Richard Mille matters beyond just the paycheck, although the exact details of his deal remain unclear at this time. But it signals how he’s being viewed globally. Not just as a fighter, but as a premium asset. And timing plays a role here, too.

He’s about to headline the UFC White House card against Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout. That kind of spotlight amplifies everything around him, from performance to visibility and now endorsements. Brands aren’t just fixated on a fighter’s records; they look at moments, too. And Ilia Topuria is stacking them quickly.

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That’s why Sean O’Malley recognizing that isn’t a knock on himself. It’s awareness, even if it comes with a dash of jealousy. But the White House card is where both men will share a stage, and ‘Suga’ has also opened up about what that means for him.

Sean O’Malley is ready to make a statement at the UFC White House card

What matters just as much is where Sean O’Malley places himself next. Because while he’s watching Ilia Topuria level up outside the cage, he’s stepping into a moment that could shift his own trajectory. A few weeks ago, O’Malley wasn’t even sure he’d make the UFC Freedom 250 card. Now, he’s in. And not quietly either.

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“You guys saw it. It’s true, I’m fighting Aiemann Zahabi.” O’Malley shared on his YouTube channel. “A lot of people are going to say, ‘How did this fight come about?’ Here’s the God’s honest truth: I told the UFC I would love to fight at the White House. I will fight anybody at the White House. I will fight Ilia (Topuria). I will fight Islam (Makhachev). I will fight Khabib (Nurmagomedov).”

‘Suga’ said that he pushed hard to be on the White House card, asking the UFC to put him on regardless of the opponent because he saw it as a rare opportunity. For him, the appeal isn’t just the setting, even though the idea of walking out from the Oval Office doesn’t even feel like “reality”, but the exposure, with millions of new viewers likely tuning in.

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As for the fight itself, Sean O’Malley isn’t overlooking the details. Zahabi comes in on a seven-fight win streak. Durable, experienced, and not someone who fades easily, the former champion is ready to give the fans “a fight to remember”. After all, Ilia Topuria didn’t land in that luxury space by accident. Now Sean O’Malley is stepping into a position where he can start doing the same.