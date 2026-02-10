Sean O’Malley Backs Dana White’s Major Claim During UFC Antitrust Lawsuit Testimony

Essentials Inside The Story Sean O’Malley clarifies Dana White’s actual role inside the UFC.

The former bantamweight champion confirms he has never negotiated fights or contracts directly with White.

According to him, the real work is handled by three key figures behind the scenes.

While the public sees Dana White as the UFC’s ultimate puppet master, Sean O’Malley’s response to his boss’s recent court testimony confirms what many fighters already knew: the real decision-making responsibility lies elsewhere.

That disconnect between perception and practice is exactly why Dana White’s testimony in the UFC antitrust lawsuit caused a stir. When the UFC CEO told Judge Richard Boulware that he has “less than zero” involvement in fighter contracts and isn’t hands-on with matchmaking anymore, it felt jarring to the public.

Reacting to this testimony on the BroMalley Show Podcast, O’Malley wasn’t surprised, confirming he’s never dealt with White on contracts. “Yeah, I mean, I’ve never dealt with Dana ever dealing with fights,” the 31-year-old explained. “I’ve always dealt with, first, for a long time I dealt with Sean Shelby, and then I started dealing with Hunter. Never dealt with Dana for fights or fight contracts or anything. Hunter’s always done that.”

That lines up almost perfectly with what White said under oath. Since Endeavor acquired a controlling stake in the UFC for $4.4 billion in 2016, the promotion’s structure has undergone a shift. Hunter Campbell now oversees business operations, while Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard handle matchmaking across divisions. White testified that he usually steps in late, when deals are nearly done, but the legwork happens without him. On contracts, he was even more blunt: “Less than zero.”

So why does this matter? Because the antitrust lawsuit hinges on power, process, and who actually controls fighter careers and pay. If Dana White isn’t negotiating contracts, that reshapes how fans interpret his public role versus the behind-the-scenes chain of command. It also reframes criticism. For years, fighter pay debates often landed directly on the UFC boss’s desk in the public conversation. The testimony suggests the structure is more layered, and accountability isn’t as simple as pointing at the most visible face of the company.

That’s why Sean O’Malley added, “But yeah, so I’m not really that surprised, but I guess it is kind of surprising for fans to hear. I feel like I always kind of knew that Dana didn’t really ever have anything, nothing he doesn’t say, I’m sure he does, but he doesn’t have direct involvement.”

The bantamweight star’s career path through the UFC came via conversations with matchmakers and Campbell, not late-night calls from Dana White. And that’s where his backing of the boss’s claim lands. He isn’t defending the UFC’s business model or the lawsuit itself. He’s simply saying the internal workflow White described matches what fighters actually experience. Hunter Campbell’s testimony not only supported White’s claims but also clarified his new, big-picture role within the company.

Dana White’s current role in the UFC revealed by Hunter Campbell

Hunter Campbell’s subsequent testimony provided the details O’Malley alluded to. When Hunter Campbell took the stand, his testimony backed up the idea that Dana White has stepped away from the nuts and bolts of contracts and matchmaking. According to Campbell, this structure has been in place since he returned to the UFC in an expanded role in 2017. In fact, he said his very first week back involved negotiating heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic’s deal, a process that did not involve Dana White.

Campbell echoed White’s courtroom line that the CEO “never” negotiates fights or contracts anymore. When Judge Richard Boulware pushed on whether White even looks at the contract templates, Campbell said White doesn’t review them or ask questions. While that level of detachment might seem unusual for a CEO, Campbell explained it stems from the trust he has in them. White, in his words, has “unwavering” confidence in the team of Campbell, Mick Maynard, and Sean Shelby to handle fighter negotiations and matchmaking.

So what does Dana White actually focus on now? Campbell painted a picture of a promoter who’s locked in on growth and big-picture plays. He described White as obsessed with expanding the sport, pushing ambitious events like the Sphere and the White House cards, and building the next wave of fighters through Dana White’s Contender Series. In other words, strategy and spectacle over spreadsheets and clauses.

When Sean O’Malley says he’s never dealt with White on fights or contracts, this testimony gives that claim weight. It doesn’t absolve leadership in the lawsuit, but it does explain how the UFC’s day-to-day power actually flows now and why fighters experience the system the way they do.