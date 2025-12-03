Sean O’Malley Defends Gaethje-Pimblett Headlining UFC 324 as He Issues Personal Message to Ilia Topuria

Sean O’Malley’s comeback is slated for UFC 324 in January 2026, but the card chaos is almost overshadowing his return. The fans are really upset that the more historic fight, Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison, was moved to the co-main spot while Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett was kept as the main, and it’s not even the most important fight. The whole fiasco with Arman Tsarukyan, despite being ranked No. 1 in the weight class, not getting any title recognition, has made the MMA fans wonder what the new Paramount era holds for the UFC.

Sean O’Malley had a recent discussion with Ariel Helwani regarding UFC 324, and he was quite tense while discussing his return to the octagon and the stacked card that night. O’Malley did not mince his words at all when he asked if he thought Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes should be the main event instead of Gaethje vs. Pimblett.

He went on to say that Nunes is a Hall of Famer and Kayla is an Olympic-level fighter with only one loss in her professional career. In his own words, “I really don’t feel like there’s an argument… ask America, ask the world… who do you guys want to watch?” To this, Helwani replied, “Easiest decision” without any hesitation.

Helwani took the discussion even further, suggesting that placing Kayla–Nunes below an interim lightweight fight is almost an insult to the women’s division. He pointed out that Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett being “not for a real belt, with neither the champion nor the No. 1 contender involved,” is being given five rounds at the top, while a historic matchup is forced into the co-main. “The undisputed belt has to be the crescendo of the card,” he said, and this is why he considered the UFC’s decision a strange move.

O’Malley also added a moment of curiosity into the mix. “I’d be curious what those girls say… Kayla Harrison, what does she think?” Helwani answered that directly, revealing Kayla’s blunt response: “Kayla was like, ‘Ariel, shut the F–k up. Control the controllables.’” Despite that, he noted that if Kayla truly felt she deserved the main event, she’s the type who would’ve outright said it.

Sean O’Malley supports Ilia Topuria prioritizing mental health

In the same podcast, Sean O’Malley also commented on Ilia Topuria’s choice to refrain from fighting in the first quarter of 2026 despite being touted as the man to headline the card. Topuria has made it very clear that he will not be fighting in the first quarter of the year as a result of personal and family matters, and O’Malley supported that decision.

He came from a standpoint of someone who is aware of what is needed to get through a fight camp the hard way. “I don’t blame him at all. If he is going through such things as divorce and relationship issues. One has to solve personal matters before going into fight training,” O’Malley explained.

He brought out something which fighters seldom mention openly: mental state is even more important than mileage. “The mind has to be ready, concentration, sharp, good people around you. If you are involved in that stuff, it is not the right time to be in a fight camp.” To him, Topuria taking time off is not negative, but it is the only way back to being the best that one could be.

In a sport where the pressure to “show up anyway” is constant, O’Malley’s position acts as a reminder that sometimes the smartest fight is the one you postpone.