Sean O’Malley Farm & Real Estate Investments: Why Did Cops Raid His Old House?

Sean O’Malley has always garnered attention to himself with his colorful hair and (literally) personality. But away from his lifestyle choices, he was once the champion of the UFC bantamweight division. His championship status and popularity ensured that he earned his first million-dollar cheque. For starters, he received his first million after fighting Pedro Munhoz. According to MMA Salaries, he received $1.5 million, even though the bout was overturned to a no-contest due to eye pokes. And what did O’Malley do with his millions? Well, he spent half a million dollars on buying houses in Arizona.

And the fighting community is curious: Where does Sean O’Malley live? Well, the former bantamweight champion has 5 houses. But there’s only one space that he resides in. Let’s find out which one it is.

Sean O’Malley buys new houses & a farm

During a conversation with GQ Sports, ‘Suga’ revealed how he spent half of first million. He said, “I spent $500,000 on houses, just to make sure I’m set up, you know. Financially, I feel pretty secure, safe, doing that. I bought 5 houses in Arizona so far.” He shared that he used to live in the first house that he bought. Later, it housed his mother. And now, his sister lives in the house.

But O’Malley considers the houses to be investments, generating revenues through them via rent. He rented his second house to four people that he met on Twitch. With regard to this third house, he has basically opened it up for up-and-coming fighters to rent. The fourth one is destined to be listed on Airbnb. So, where exactly does the #1 bantamweight contender live? As the conversation on GQ Sports continued, ‘Suga’ said, “And then the house that I have. I just bought a little farm.”

O’Malley revealed that he has 15 chickens, a turtle, and a cow on the farm. He even plans on putting up a full-size Octagon and a 4000-sq-ft warehouse in the 60984-sq-ft property. But does ‘Suga’ feel like the farm is a representative of his personality? Not really! The former bantamweight champion said, “Probably not a farmer. Probably not. I feel like it’s just going to be more peaceful out here.”

O’Malley doesn’t really wish to move out of Arizona. The reason lies with Tim Welch’s gym Red Hawk MMA. The Helena, Montana native is a proud Arizonian, with all his investments in the Southwestern State of the US. But did you know that he ran into a bit of trouble in his own house? We’re talking about the time ‘Suga’ was ‘swatted.’ You heard that right. Let’s take a closer look.

Sean O’Malley’s old house & why was it ‘Swatted’?

Back when he was still the champion, O’Malley shared a video of the police entering his house while he was live-streaming video games. Later, he opened up about it on the Timbo Sugar Show. He said, “I peek out my head out the window to see if maybe it’s something else, but then they’re on the intercom and I see a bunch of cops. They’re like, ‘Walk out with your hands up.’ So I f—— walk out, hands up. I was like, ‘I’m just going to listen. I could get shot.’ I was like, ‘OK, if I just listen to them, I’ll be all right.’ But you never know: Someone sneezes, pulls the trigger — I’ve got f—— shotguns pointed at me, AR-[15]s from like four different cops pointed at me. I was like, ‘I’m just going to listen and walk back.”

He only realized what really happened once he was in the back of the police vehicle. ‘Suga continued, “I was sitting in the back of that cop car in handcuffs and I was like, ‘Dude, that’s crazy: I had freedom five minutes ago. Now I have none. Zero.’ … They said I killed my parents or something like that, and they thought there was an active shooter inside.”

Apparently, the police didn’t recognize that O’Malley was a UFC champion. But the situation de-escalated once they identified him. In the end, it was all a mistake. However, ‘Suga’ seemingly didn’t want to stay there. He moved to the farm and enjoyed the peace it brought along. Well, good for us, because we’re going to need the best version of ‘Suga’ this weekend at UFC 316.